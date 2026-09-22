5 Must-Visit Places in India for an Unforgettable Trip

India offers countless destinations where travellers can discover history, nature, culture, food, and adventure. Jaipur, Goa, Manali, Kerala, and Agra are five famous places that showcase different sides of the country. Whether you want to admire royal architecture, relax beside the sea, enjoy mountain scenery, cruise through peaceful backwaters, or explore historic monuments, these destinations can create memorable travel experiences. Trip.com can also make travel planning more convenient by helping travellers explore suitable travel options for their Indian holiday. With comfortable accommodation and thoughtful planning, your journey can become an enjoyable experience filled with new discoveries. Explore your preferred destination, create your itinerary, and get ready to experience the incredible diversity of India.