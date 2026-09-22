5 Must-Visit Places in India for an Unforgettable Trip

Discover five of India’s most famous destinations, from royal palaces and peaceful backwaters to mountain landscapes and tropical beaches, offering unforgettable experiences for every kind of traveller.
India is a diverse country filled with colourful cities, historic landmarks, beautiful mountains, peaceful beaches, and rich cultural traditions. From exploring grand forts to relaxing beside scenic lakes, every destination offers a different travel experience. Trip.com can make holiday planning easier by helping travellers discover accommodation options across popular Indian destinations. Whether you are planning a family vacation, romantic getaway, solo adventure, or relaxing break, choosing the right destination can make your journey more memorable. Here are five must-visit places in India that deserve a spot on your travel list.
Jaipur, popularly known as the Pink City, is one of India's most famous destinations for history, architecture, and royal experiences. The city is home to magnificent forts, colourful markets, grand palaces, and traditional Rajasthani culture. Its distinctive architecture and vibrant atmosphere make Jaipur an exciting destination for travellers interested in discovering India's royal heritage. A visit to Jaipur is incomplete without exploring its colourful bazaars and trying traditional Rajasthani food.
Goa is one of India's most popular holiday destinations, attracting travellers with its beautiful beaches, relaxed atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, and Portuguese-influenced heritage. From peaceful coastal spots to lively beach areas, Goa offers experiences for different types of travellers. Visitors can spend their days enjoying the coastline, exploring historic churches, tasting local seafood, or simply relaxing. Goa is ideal for travellers looking for a refreshing break from busy city life.
Manali is a beautiful mountain destination surrounded by the Himalayas and is known for its scenic landscapes, pleasant surroundings, adventure activities, and peaceful atmosphere. It attracts travellers throughout the year, with snow-covered views during winter and lush green scenery during warmer months. The destination is particularly popular among couples, families, and adventure enthusiasts. Travellers can enjoy activities such as sightseeing, trekking, river adventures, and exploring mountain villages.
Kerala is a popular destination known for its peaceful backwaters, lush landscapes, beaches, traditional culture, and delicious cuisine. Often associated with relaxing holidays, the state offers a variety of experiences across destinations such as Munnar, Alleppey, and Kochi. Travellers can enjoy scenic boat rides, explore tea plantations, discover historic areas, or unwind surrounded by nature. A houseboat experience in the backwaters is one of Kerala's most memorable travel activities.
Agra is one of India's most famous historical destinations and is best known for the magnificent Taj Mahal. The city offers travellers an opportunity to explore India's rich Mughal heritage through impressive monuments, forts, and historic architecture. Along with the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other nearby attractions make the city an important stop for history and architecture lovers. The Taj Mahal is undoubtedly the highlight of an Agra trip, but the city's historical attractions offer much more to discover.
India offers countless destinations where travellers can discover history, nature, culture, food, and adventure. Jaipur, Goa, Manali, Kerala, and Agra are five famous places that showcase different sides of the country. Whether you want to admire royal architecture, relax beside the sea, enjoy mountain scenery, cruise through peaceful backwaters, or explore historic monuments, these destinations can create memorable travel experiences. Trip.com can also make travel planning more convenient by helping travellers explore suitable travel options for their Indian holiday. With comfortable accommodation and thoughtful planning, your journey can become an enjoyable experience filled with new discoveries. Explore your preferred destination, create your itinerary, and get ready to experience the incredible diversity of India.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.