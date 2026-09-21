5 Popular Travel Destinations Everyone Should Explore

Exploring a new destination can create memories that last for years. Paris, Dubai, Bali, London, and Singapore are famous travel destinations offering different experiences for every kind of traveller. From iconic landmarks and historic streets to beaches, modern skylines, cultural attractions, and exciting food scenes, each place has something unique to discover. Whether you are planning a short getaway or a longer international holiday, Trip.com can help you explore travel options and plan your journey more conveniently. With thoughtful planning and a comfortable place to stay, your next journey can become an exciting opportunity to experience new cultures, sights, flavours, and unforgettable moments.