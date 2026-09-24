Elegant Earrings to Add a Stylish Touch to Every Look

Refresh your jewellery collection with four elegant earrings featuring lab-grown diamonds, beads, stainless steel and geometric designs, offering versatile choices for everyday outfits, parties and special occasions.
Earrings can instantly add character to an outfit, whether you prefer something delicate for everyday wear or a more noticeable design for special occasions. From classic studs and hoops to geometric shapes and decorative details, the right pair can complement different personal styles. Myntra brings together a wide selection of fashion and jewellery options, making it convenient to explore different designs in one place. These four pairs offer a mix of elegant, modern and statement-inspired styles. Whether you are dressing for a casual outing, a celebration or an evening plan, these earrings can add a polished finishing touch.
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Delicate stud earrings can be an elegant choice when you prefer jewellery that feels refined without being overly dramatic. These earrings feature a 14KT gold setting with a lab-grown diamond detail, creating a sophisticated appearance. Their compact stud design makes them easy to pair with different outfits, from everyday clothing to occasion wear. They can also work well when you want a subtle touch of sparkle.
Key Features
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Teardrop-shaped jewellery can bring a graceful touch to even a simple outfit. These MANGO studs feature artificial bead detailing arranged in a distinctive teardrop silhouette. The design offers more visual interest than a basic round stud while remaining relatively easy to style. Pair them with a simple dress, blouse or ethnic-inspired outfit when you want your earrings to add a feminine finishing detail.
Key Features
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Hoop earrings are a timeless accessory that can easily transition between casual and dressed-up outfits. These SALTY earrings use stainless steel and feature a classic hoop silhouette, making them a practical addition to a versatile jewellery collection. Their simple shape allows you to experiment with different outfits and accessories without making your overall look feel too elaborate.
Key Features
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Geometric jewellery can add a modern edge to an otherwise simple outfit. These half-hoop earrings feature a distinctive geometric-inspired shape, giving them a contemporary appearance while retaining the familiarity of a hoop design. They can work particularly well with modern casual outfits, workwear or evening looks where you want your accessories to provide a subtle statement.
Key Features
The right pair of earrings can make even a simple outfit feel more complete. When choosing your next pair, consider the shape, material, level of detailing and occasions where you are likely to wear them. Delicate studs can work well for understated styling, while teardrop and geometric designs can add more visual interest. Classic hoops can provide versatility when you want one accessory to work across different outfits. Myntra makes it easy to explore different jewellery styles, giving you plenty of options to refresh your accessory collection and find pieces that complement your everyday wardrobe as well as more dressed-up looks.
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