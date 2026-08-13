Trendy Men’s Sunglasses to Upgrade Your Look

From bold maroon frames and sleek silver designs to classic rectangle styles and statement-inspired eyewear, these men’s sunglasses offer fashionable options to complete casual outfits with confidence.
A stylish pair of sunglasses can instantly make a simple outfit look more polished and confident. Whether you prefer bold frames, sleek metallic designs, classic rectangle shapes, or statement-making eyewear, the right sunglasses can add personality to your everyday style. These four options offer different looks for casual outings, travel, holidays, and regular wear. Pantaloons offers great deals on fashionable accessories, while Myntra also gives amazing discounts on stylish eyewear choices for different fashion preferences and everyday styling needs.
Image Source: Pantaloons.com
The Maroon Square Sunglasses are a stylish option for men who want to move beyond basic black or brown eyewear. The maroon frame gives these sunglasses a distinctive and fashionable appearance, while the square shape creates a structured and modern look. They can be a great addition to casual outfits and are suitable for travel, outings, and everyday styling with confidence.
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Image Source: Pantaloons.com
The Silver Sunglasses offer a sleek and modern look for men who prefer metallic-inspired eyewear. Their silver appearance creates a clean and eye-catching finish that can complement a wide range of casual outfits. The design feels contemporary and stylish, making these sunglasses suitable for outdoor plans, travel, social occasions, and everyday fashion where a sharper accessory can enhance the complete appearance.
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Image Source: Myntra.com
The Salty Men Brown Lens Gold-Toned Rectangle Sunglasses combine warm brown lenses with a stylish gold-toned frame for a classic yet fashionable appearance. The rectangle shape gives the eyewear a sharp and structured look, while the colour combination adds a touch of sophistication.
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Image Source: Myntra.com
The Salty Men Kabir Singh-Inspired Sunglasses are designed for men who enjoy bold and statement-making eyewear. Their distinctive style creates a confident and expressive appearance, making them suitable for fashion-focused casual looks. The UV-protected lens adds a practical feature, while the overall design can help transform a simple outfit into a more noticeable and stylish combination.
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These four men’s sunglasses offer different ways to add style and personality to everyday outfits. The Maroon Square Sunglasses bring a bold touch of colour, while the Silver Sunglasses offer a sleek and modern appearance. The Salty Brown Lens Gold-Toned Rectangle Sunglasses combine classic colours with a refined shape, and the Kabir Singh-Inspired Sunglasses deliver a stronger statement with UV-protected lenses. Pantaloons offers great deals, while Myntra also gives amazing discounts on a variety of fashionable accessories. Whether you prefer subtle sophistication or bold eyewear, the right pair of sunglasses can complete your look and add confidence to every casual occasion.
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