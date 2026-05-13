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SMART WATCHES

Watches That Blend Timeless Elegance

Right to Fashion Sale brings four must-have watches smart and analog that blend technology, elegance, and everyday usability for work, fitness, and stylish daily wear

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: May 13, 2026, 11:50 AM IST

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Watches That Blend Timeless Eleganceimage source - gemini

It is the perfect time to invest in a watch that does more than just tell time. From feature-packed smartwatches to elegant analog classics, today’s watches are all about expressing your lifestyle and personality. Whether you love modern tech, long battery life, or graceful designs that elevate your outfit, the right watch completes your look effortlessly. In this edit, we bring you four standout watches that combine functionality, style, and value smart picks.

Fastrack Magnus Functional Crown Smart Watch

Image Source- Myntra.com

The Fastrack Magnus FX2 smartwatch is designed for users who love bold tech with everyday convenience. Featuring a large Ultra VU display and Bluetooth calling, it keeps you connected without reaching for your phone. With a functional crown and water resistance, this smartwatch fits perfectly into active, fast-paced lifestyles while still looking stylish.

Key Features:

  • Large Ultra VU display for clear viewing.
  • Bluetooth calling feature.
  • Functional rotating crown for easy navigation.
  • Sporty and modern design.
  • The bold, sporty look may not suit formal or traditional outfits.

boAt Storm Infinity Smartwatch

Image Source- Myntra.com

The boAt Storm Infinity smartwatch stands out for its impressive battery life and practical features. Built for everyday use, it combines Bluetooth calling with a clear HD display and long-lasting performance. This watch is ideal for those who want fewer charging hassles and reliable daily tracking in a modern, sporty design.

Key Features:

  • Powerful battery with up to 15 days usage.
  • Bluetooth calling support.
  • Large HD display.
  • Lightweight and comfortable fit.
  • Suitable for daily wear and fitness routines.
  • The interface may feel basic compared to premium smartwatches.

Fossil Women Rose Gold-Toned Analogue Watch

Image Source- Myntra.com

This Fossil rose gold-toned analog watch is a symbol of timeless elegance. Designed for women who love refined accessories, it features delicate embellishments that add a touch of glamour. Ideal for office wear, parties, or special occasions, this watch effortlessly enhances both ethnic and western outfits.

Key Features:

  • Elegant rose gold-toned finish.
  • Embellished dial for a luxurious look.
  • Premium build quality.
  • Perfect for formal and occasion wear.
  • Not suitable for those looking for smart or digital features.

Carlton London Women Grace Analog Watch CLDPP-002

Image Source- Myntra.com

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The Carlton London Grace analog watch is designed for women who prefer subtle elegance. With its clean dial and graceful design, this watch is perfect for everyday wear. It offers a refined look without being flashy, making it a versatile accessory for both workdays and casual outings.

Key Features:

  • Minimal and elegant dial design.
  • Lightweight and comfortable.
  • Easy to pair with daily outfits.
  • Suitable for office and casual wear.
  • Lacks decorative elements for those who prefer bold designs.

The ideal opportunity to upgrade your wrist game with watches that match your lifestyle. Whether you choose the smart convenience of Fastrack and boAt or the timeless charm of Fossil and Carlton London, each watch offers its own unique appeal. From tracking your day to elevating your outfit, a good watch is both functional and fashionable. These carefully picked timepieces prove that style and utility can go hand in hand. With the right choice, every second feels more confident, connected, and stylish especially when it comes at the right price.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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