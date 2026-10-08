Adventure Destinations Around the World for an Exciting Holiday

Adventure destinations offer an exciting way to experience the world's most beautiful landscapes while trying something new and memorable. From the mountains of New Zealand and Switzerland to the rainforests of Costa Rica and tropical scenery of Bali, each destination provides unique opportunities for outdoor exploration. Cape Town combines thrilling coastal activities with spectacular mountain views, while Banff offers unforgettable adventures among the Canadian Rockies. Whether you prefer high-adrenaline activities or scenic outdoor experiences, these destinations can make your next holiday more exciting. Travellers can also take advantage of Agoda's 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October when planning their adventure getaway.