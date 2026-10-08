Adventure Destinations Around the World for an Exciting Holiday

Discover thrilling adventure destinations around the world offering exciting outdoor experiences, breathtaking landscapes, and unforgettable activities for travellers seeking an action-packed holiday filled with exploration and discovery.
Planning an adventure-filled holiday is a great way to explore new landscapes while enjoying exciting experiences beyond traditional sightseeing. From dramatic mountains and tropical islands to vast national parks and scenic coastlines, destinations around the world offer countless opportunities for outdoor adventures. Whether you enjoy hiking, rafting, diving, paragliding, or exploring rugged natural surroundings, there is something for every kind of traveller. With Agoda, finding comfortable stays close to major attractions and adventure activities becomes easier. Travellers can also make the most of Agoda's 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October, making it a great time to plan an exciting getaway.
Queenstown is one of the world's most exciting destinations for adventure seekers, surrounded by dramatic mountains, alpine lakes, and spectacular natural landscapes.
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Located between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz and surrounded by the Swiss Alps, Interlaken is an ideal destination for travellers looking for thrilling outdoor experiences. The town is especially popular for adventure activities such as paragliding, skydiving, canyoning, and rafting.
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Costa Rica is a paradise for adventure lovers, offering diverse landscapes ranging from tropical rainforests and volcanoes to beaches and rivers. Travellers can explore lush national parks, hike around volcanic landscapes, and experience exciting activities such as ziplining through forest canopies and white-water rafting.
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Bali is known for its tropical beauty, but the Indonesian island also offers plenty of exciting experiences for adventure seekers. Travellers can hike Mount Batur before sunrise for spectacular views, explore waterfalls hidden within lush landscapes, and enjoy rafting along the Ayung River.
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Cape Town offers an impressive mix of mountains, coastline, wildlife, and outdoor activities, making it a fantastic destination for adventure travellers. Table Mountain provides opportunities for hiking and breathtaking panoramic views of the city and surrounding coastline.
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Banff is a spectacular destination for adventure enthusiasts, surrounded by the Canadian Rockies, turquoise lakes, forests, and dramatic mountain peaks. The destination offers exciting outdoor experiences throughout the year, making it suitable for both summer and winter holidays.
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Adventure destinations offer an exciting way to experience the world's most beautiful landscapes while trying something new and memorable. From the mountains of New Zealand and Switzerland to the rainforests of Costa Rica and tropical scenery of Bali, each destination provides unique opportunities for outdoor exploration. Cape Town combines thrilling coastal activities with spectacular mountain views, while Banff offers unforgettable adventures among the Canadian Rockies. Whether you prefer high-adrenaline activities or scenic outdoor experiences, these destinations can make your next holiday more exciting. Travellers can also take advantage of Agoda's 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October when planning their adventure getaway.
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