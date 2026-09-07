AI Professional Certificates to Build Job-Ready Skills With Coursera

For those looking for practical, workplace-focused AI skills, the Google AI Professional Certificate is another option worth exploring. The program includes six short courses and a capstone project, with learners working with AI tools such as Gemini, NotebookLM, and AI Studio. Its hands-on format focuses on helping learners use AI to improve productivity and creativity while developing practical solutions. One of the most appealing aspects is the emphasis on creating solutions that can actually be demonstrated to potential employers. Learners can build custom AI-powered solutions and develop a portfolio that reflects their skills.There is also a limited-time benefit for learners who enrol in the certificate: three months of Google AI Pro at no extra cost. The campaign brief makes clear that the Google AI Professional Certificate remains the primary offering, with Google AI Pro being an additional promotional benefit.