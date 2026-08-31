Amritsar: A Simple Guide for a Weekend Getaway

Amritsar is a convenient trip for travellers interested in history, culture, architecture and Punjabi food. Travel apps such as AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare bus schedules, check available options and plan their journey. Amritsar is best known for the Golden Temple, but the city has much more to offer, including historic sites, bustling markets and local cuisine. Whether you are planning a quick weekend trip or a longer visit, organising transportation and choosing key attractions beforehand can make exploring the city easier and more comfortable.