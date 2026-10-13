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4 Must-Have Men's Traditional Wear Your Closet Needs

The festive season is here and you still have not got yourself sorted with your festive looks. Well this can be your guide to find your perfect match for the festive season.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 06:34 PM IST

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4 Must-Have Men's Traditional Wear Your Closet NeedsImage source:AI

Men, consider this your festive wardrobe checklist. Men, consider this your festive wardrobe checklist, Your festive wardrobe deserves more than just one kurta. Whether you’re keeping it classic or making a statement, these four ethnic essentials will save you for a celebration-ready look. A transition  to elegant kurtas and  statement pieces for this season might be perfect for you , here are four traditional must-haves you’ll want in your closet this festive season. If you want festive vibes, traditional fits and a flawless look explore myntra with a wide range and options that can check with your festive mood.

Jompers Men Printed Thread Work Kurta

Image Source- Myntra.com

An elegant kurta with an ornate border around the bottom half and delicate floral motifs printed in ivory-white. Its sleek design makes it suitable for both conventional and semi-formal events, while the delicate embroidery-inspired embellishment gives it a sophisticated festive appearance.

Key Features

  • The ivory looks good for traditional function.
  •  Rich detailing with elaborate borders and flower patterns.
  •  Easy to style with pants, a contrasting stole or churidar.
  • It has a timeless silhouette and delicate print.
  • Not for everyday use.

SOJANYA Ethnic Motifs Printed Mandarin Collar Sequinned Straight Kurtas

Image Source- Myntra.com

This beige long kurta combines traditional festive with traditional aesthetics. It gives a cool, modern look for destination weddings, Sangeet events, or joyous daytime get-togethers. It features a resort-style tropical palm tree print down the hem and sleeves topped with delicate self-tone Chikankari self-texture embroidery and a buttoned mandarin collar.

Key Features

  • Beige colour tone allows effortless pairing.
  • Detailed threadwork and Chikankari stitching adds a very regal look.
  • Offers a comfortable and structured neckline.
  • Can be used for daily wear because of the comfortable fabric.
  • Might not be a good fit for a wedding function.

Anouk Men Kurta

Image Source- Myntra.com

Traditional festival attire is given an art-inspired look by this vivid teal-blue short kurta. It offers a modern silhouette ideal for Diwali festivities, Puja events, or joyous evening parties with its all-over cloud-and-leaf printed pattern with gold-laced placket and mandarin collar.

Key Features

  • Makes a statement at evening festivities and cultural events.
  • Floral pattern offers a distinct modern ethnic look.
  • Short Silhouette.
  • Comfortable Straight Cut.
  • May feel too eye-catching for those who prefer minimal ethnic.

GOURI COLLECTIONS Men Cotton Jamdani Printed Straight Kurta

Image Source- Myntra.com

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A contemporary, high-end take on traditional holiday attire is provided by this vivid fuchsia-pink kurta ensemble. It looks great with off-white dhoti pants for cultural festivities, weddings, and festive occasions. It has an asymmetric side-button placket, printed sleeve cuffs, and an eye-catching vertical embroidered panel along one side.

Key Features

  • Beautiful traditional design.
  • Festive colour palette.
  • Structured stand collar.
  • Very comfortable fabric.
  • Needs careful dry cleaning to maintain the beautiful threadwork.

When choosing the ideal men's kurta, the secret lies in matching the silhouette, fabric, and colour palette to the occasion's tone. Whether you opt for a contemporary resort-style tropical long kurta for daytime events, an artistic teal-blue short kurta for evening celebrations, or a bold fuchsia-pink asymmetric dhoti set for a stand-out festive look, each design offers a unique expression of modern Indian fashion. Balancing vibrant hues, intricate threadwork, and tailored fits ensures you look effortlessly polished throughout the festive season.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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