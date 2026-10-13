Men, consider this your festive wardrobe checklist. Men, consider this your festive wardrobe checklist, Your festive wardrobe deserves more than just one kurta. Whether you’re keeping it classic or making a statement, these four ethnic essentials will save you for a celebration-ready look. A transition to elegant kurtas and statement pieces for this season might be perfect for you , here are four traditional must-haves you’ll want in your closet this festive season. If you want festive vibes, traditional fits and a flawless look explore myntra with a wide range and options that can check with your festive mood.