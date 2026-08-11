4 Stylish Tops to Refresh Your Everyday Wardrobe

Updating your wardrobe does not always mean buying complicated or statement-making pieces. A few versatile tops can instantly give your everyday outfits a fresh and fashionable appearance. From textured designs and asymmetric silhouettes to comfortable cotton styles, these four picks offer different ways to upgrade casual dressing. They can be paired with jeans, trousers, shorts or relaxed bottoms depending on the occasion. Whether you prefer modern shapes or simple comfort, there is something for every style. H&M is offering a minimum 40% to 70% off during its Independence Day Sale from 10th to 13th August, while Myntra is also offering great deals.