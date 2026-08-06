Comfortable lounge shorts have become an essential part of every man's wardrobe. Whether you are relaxing at home, stepping out for a quick errand, working out at the gym, or travelling, the right pair of shorts offers the perfect balance of comfort and functionality. If you are planning to refresh your everyday essentials, Myntra is the perfect place to shop. The Myntra Right to Fashion Sale is now live with 50 to 80% off on a wide range of fashion favourites. You can also enjoy exciting offers you should not miss, along with ₹400 off on your first order, making it the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe at great prices.