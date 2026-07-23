The right pair of shorts makes summer dressing effortless by combining comfort, functionality, and style. The H&M Sports Shorts with DryMove™ are ideal for active days and workouts, while the H&M Regular Fit Sweatshorts deliver soft comfort for everyday wear. The KAJARU Cargo Shorts offer practical storage with a modern casual look, and the Bewakoof Oversized Shorts bring trendy streetwear appeal with a relaxed fit. Whether you're exercising, travelling, relaxing, or heading out with friends, these shorts provide versatile styling options for every occasion. H&M offers great deals on its summer collection, while Myntra also provides attractive discounts on leading fashion brands, making now the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with comfortable and stylish shorts for the season.