Stay cool and stylish with men's shorts from H&M, KAJARU, and Bewakoof. These versatile picks combine comfort, breathable fabrics, and modern designs for workouts, travel, and everyday casual wear.
A comfortable pair of shorts is a wardrobe essential for warm-weather dressing. Whether you're heading to the gym, relaxing at home, travelling, or spending time outdoors, the right shorts keep you comfortable while maintaining a stylish appearance. From performance-focused sports shorts to relaxed sweat shorts and trendy cargo designs, these options easily pair with T-shirts, polos, and sneakers for effortless everyday outfits. H&M offers great deals on its summer collection, making it easy to shop premium wardrobe essentials. At the same time, Myntra also offers exciting discounts on leading fashion brands, giving you the perfect opportunity to upgrade your summer wardrobe with stylish and practical shorts.
Image Source: hm.com
The H&M Sports Shorts with DryMove are designed for active lifestyles. Featuring moisture-managing DryMove technology, these shorts help keep you comfortable during workouts, jogging, gym sessions, or outdoor sports. Their lightweight construction and flexible fit allow unrestricted movement, making them an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts as well as everyday casual wear.
Key Features
Image Source: hm.com
The H&M Regular Fit Sweatshorts are made for relaxed everyday comfort. Crafted with soft sweat fabric, these shorts are perfect for lounging, running errands, or casual outings. Their regular fit offers a balanced silhouette that pairs effortlessly with graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and sneakers, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Key Features
Image Source- Myntra.com
The KAJARU Men Cargo Shorts combine functionality with modern casual style. Featuring multiple utility pockets, these shorts provide convenient storage for everyday essentials while maintaining a relaxed appearance. They're ideal for travel, outdoor activities, casual weekends, and daily wear, pairing easily with polo shirts or basic tees.
Key Features
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Bewakoof Men's Mole Brown Oversized Shorts are perfect for men who enjoy modern streetwear fashion. Their oversized silhouette provides exceptional comfort while creating a trendy, relaxed look. The versatile brown shade pairs effortlessly with oversized T-shirts, graphic prints, or hoodies, making these shorts ideal for casual outings, lounging, or weekend wear.
Key Features
The right pair of shorts makes summer dressing effortless by combining comfort, functionality, and style. The H&M Sports Shorts with DryMove™ are ideal for active days and workouts, while the H&M Regular Fit Sweatshorts deliver soft comfort for everyday wear. The KAJARU Cargo Shorts offer practical storage with a modern casual look, and the Bewakoof Oversized Shorts bring trendy streetwear appeal with a relaxed fit. Whether you're exercising, travelling, relaxing, or heading out with friends, these shorts provide versatile styling options for every occasion. H&M offers great deals on its summer collection, while Myntra also provides attractive discounts on leading fashion brands, making now the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with comfortable and stylish shorts for the season.
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