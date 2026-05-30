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WEDDING DRESS FOR MEN

Best Wedding Dress For Men: Premium Sherwanis For Royal Celebrations

These premium sherwanis combine luxurious fabrics, intricate detailing, royal silhouettes, and modern tailoring, making them ideal wedding dress for men choices for weddings, receptions, and festive occasions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: May 30, 2026, 05:56 PM IST

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Best Wedding Dress For Men: Premium Sherwanis For Royal CelebrationsImage Source- Gemini

A well-chosen wedding dress for men can instantly elevate your style and create a memorable impression during weddings and festive occasions. Sherwanis remain one of the most elegant ethnic wear choices because they beautifully blend traditional craftsmanship with modern tailoring. From embroidered details to Indo-Western silhouettes, these outfits offer sophistication, comfort, and timeless charm. Myntra End of Reason sale is live now, making it a great opportunity to explore stylish sherwanis that help men achieve a regal and confident look for every special celebration.

Tasva Embroidered Detail Indo-Western Sherwani

Image Source- Myntra.com

The Tasva embroidered Indo-Western sherwani is designed for men who appreciate contemporary ethnic fashion with a royal touch. Featuring elegant embroidery and a modern silhouette, this sherwani balances traditional heritage with current fashion trends beautifully. 

Key Features

  • Elegant embroidered detailing
  • Modern Indo-Western silhouette
  • Premium festive styling
  • Refined craftsmanship
  • Ideal for wedding occasions
  • Contemporary styling may not appeal to lovers of purely traditional designs

Manyavar Embroidered Mandarin Collar Sherwani Set

Image Source- Myntra.com

The Manyavar embroidered sherwani set showcases luxurious ethnic fashion through detailed craftsmanship and sophisticated design. The mandarin collar adds regal charm, while the embroidery enhances its festive appeal. Perfect for grooms and wedding guests alike, this sherwani offers a rich traditional appearance with modern elegance. 

Key Features

  • Rich embroidered design
  • Stylish mandarin collar
  • Complete coordinated set
  • Premium festive appeal
  • Traditional yet modern look
  • Detailed embroidery may require careful maintenance

Aesthelia Mandarin Collar Bandhgala Sherwani Set

Image Source- Myntra.com

The Aesthelia Bandhgala sherwani set delivers timeless sophistication with its structured silhouette and elegant mandarin collar. Inspired by classic royal fashion, this outfit offers a polished appearance suitable for weddings and ceremonial occasions. It is a perfect option for men who prefer understated luxury and traditional elegance.

Key Features

  • Classic Bandhgala styling
  • Elegant mandarin collar
  • Refined structured fit
  • Suitable for formal celebrations
  • Comfortable festive wear
  • Minimal embellishments may appear simple for some fashion preferences

Kisah Men Woven Design Indo-Western Sherwani Set

Image Source- Myntra.com

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The Kisah woven design Indo-Western sherwani set combines modern tailoring with traditional artistry. Its woven detailing adds texture and visual appeal while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic. Designed for modern men, this sherwani offers versatility, elegance, and comfort, making it a valuable addition to any ethnic wardrobe.

Key Features

  • Attractive woven design
  • Contemporary Indo-Western styling
  • Elegant festive appearance
  • Comfortable construction
  • Versatile occasion wear
  • Woven detailing may feel subtle compared to heavily embroidered alternatives

The right wedding dress for men can transform any celebration into a memorable fashion statement. These carefully selected sherwanis offer exceptional craftsmanship, elegant styling, and timeless appeal for modern men. Tasva brings contemporary Indo-Western sophistication with refined embroidery, while Manyavar delivers luxurious festive fashion through rich traditional detailing. Aesthelia focuses on classic Bandhgala elegance with a structured silhouette, and Kisah offers modern ethnic style through its woven design and contemporary tailoring. Together, these sherwanis provide outstanding options for weddings and special occasions. Myntra End of Reason sale is live now, making it the perfect time to invest in premium ethnic wear that combines comfort, heritage, confidence, and royal style for unforgettable celebrations.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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