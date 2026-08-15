Chic Tops to Bring Fresh Style to Your Everyday Wardrobe

Discover four fashionable tops featuring soft drapes, strappy details, floral ruffles and tie-dye bell sleeves, offering versatile styles for casual outings, brunch dates, weekends and everyday dressing.
Refreshing your wardrobe can be as simple as adding a few tops with distinctive details. These four styles combine elegant draping, lightweight strappy designs, romantic floral prints and playful tie-dye patterns to create different fashion moods. Each piece can be styled with jeans, trousers, skirts or shorts, making them useful for both casual and slightly dressier occasions. The H&M Independence Sale makes shopping more exciting, with MEMBERS GET 15% OFF on ₹3499 and above. Myntra is also having great deals on fashionable wardrobe essentials.
Image source - hm.com
The Draped Cotton Top brings effortless elegance to everyday dressing with its soft, flowing silhouette. Its draped design creates movement while cotton offers a naturally easygoing feel. Pair it with straight-leg jeans for a relaxed outfit or choose tailored trousers for a more refined appearance. Simple jewellery and flats can complete the look.
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Image source - hm.com
The Jersey Strappy Top is a versatile wardrobe basic with a contemporary appeal. Its strappy design creates a lightweight and youthful look, while the jersey construction works well for relaxed outfits. Wear it with high-waisted jeans, denim skirts or wide-leg trousers. It can also be layered under an open shirt or lightweight jacket for added styling options.
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Image source - myntra.com
The SZN Floral Print Sweetheart Neck Flutter Sleeve Ruffles Cotton Peplum Top combines several feminine details for an eye-catching look. Its floral print adds charm, while the sweetheart neckline, flutter sleeves and ruffles create a romantic finish. The peplum silhouette adds shape around the waist. Pair it with slim jeans or a simple skirt for brunches and casual occasions.
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Image source - myntra.com
The DressBerry Women Tie and Dye Bell Sleeve Peplum Crop Top offers a playful combination of colour and shape. Its tie-dye pattern creates a youthful appearance, while bell sleeves add movement and the peplum crop silhouette creates a defined shape. Pair it with high-waisted jeans or trousers to balance the cropped length and complete the outfit with simple footwear.
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These four tops offer plenty of ways to refresh your everyday wardrobe with distinctive silhouettes and fashionable details. The Draped Cotton Top brings soft elegance, while the Jersey Strappy Top offers easy layering and casual versatility. The SZN Floral Print Sweetheart Neck Flutter Sleeve Ruffles Cotton Peplum Top adds romantic charm through its floral print and feminine details, while the DressBerry Tie and Dye Bell Sleeve Peplum Crop Top brings a playful, contemporary edge. The H&M Independence Sale offers MEMBERS GET 15% OFF on ₹3499 and above, while Myntra is also having great deals, making now a good time to explore fresh styles.
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