Chic Tops to Bring Fresh Style to Your Everyday Wardrobe

Refreshing your wardrobe can be as simple as adding a few tops with distinctive details. These four styles combine elegant draping, lightweight strappy designs, romantic floral prints and playful tie-dye patterns to create different fashion moods. Each piece can be styled with jeans, trousers, skirts or shorts, making them useful for both casual and slightly dressier occasions. The H&M Independence Sale makes shopping more exciting, with MEMBERS GET 15% OFF on ₹3499 and above. Myntra is also having great deals on fashionable wardrobe essentials.