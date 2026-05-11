ZNEWS Logo
  • Home
  • Apparel
  • Comfortable Bottom Wear For Men From Myntra Grand Summer Sale
LINEN TROUSERS

Comfortable Bottom Wear For Men From Myntra Grand Summer Sale

Relaxed fashion feels more stylish with comfortable trousers and track pants from the Myntra Grand Summer Sale. These trendy picks offer breathable comfort, modern fits, and versatile styling for everyday wear and casual outings.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 10:30 AM IST

Follow Us
Comfortable Bottom Wear For Men From Myntra Grand Summer SaleImage Source - Gemini

Comfortable bottom wear continues to remain an important part of men’s everyday fashion, especially during warmer seasons when relaxed fits and breathable fabrics feel more practical. The Myntra Grand Summer Sale features stylish track pants and relaxed trousers that combine modern silhouettes with easy everyday comfort. Baggy fits, typography prints, and linen textures are becoming popular because they support effortless styling without compromising movement or wearability. These versatile pieces can easily pair with oversized tees, casual shirts, hoodies, and sneakers for different occasions.

Kook N Keech Men Baggy Track Pants

Image source - Myntra.com

These baggy track pants feature a relaxed silhouette that combines comfort with modern street style fashion. The loose fit supports easy movement throughout the day while creating a trendy casual appearance. 

Key Features:

  • Baggy fit creates a relaxed and stylish streetwear inspired look
  • Comfortable design supports easy movement during daily activities
  • Suitable for travel wear, lounging, and casual outings
  • Pairs easily with oversized tees, hoodies, and sneakers
  • Loose silhouette may feel oversized for slim fit preferences

Glitchez Men Straight Typography Printed Track Pants

Image source - Myntra.com

These straight fit track pants feature typography prints that add a modern and youthful touch to casual outfits. The comfortable structure allows easy wear while maintaining a sporty everyday appearance. 

Key Features:

  • Typography print adds a bold and trendy fashion element
  • Straight fit creates a balanced and comfortable silhouette
  • Suitable for casual wear, travel looks, and everyday styling
  • Easy to pair with basic tees and sporty footwear
  • Printed design may feel less versatile for minimal outfit styling

SZN Men Regular Fit Self Design Track Pants

Image source - Myntra.com

These self design track pants combine subtle detailing with a comfortable regular fit for easy everyday wear. The clean appearance makes them suitable for relaxed outings and daily comfort focused fashion. 

Key Features:

  • Self design pattern adds subtle texture to the overall look
  • Regular fit supports comfortable movement throughout the day
  • Simple styling works well for casual and relaxed outfits
  • Suitable for lounging, outings, and regular wear
  • Minimal detailing may appear basic for statement fashion lovers

Roadster The Lifestyle Co Linen Relaxed Fit Regular Trousers

Image source - Myntra.com

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

These relaxed fit linen trousers offer breathable comfort with a clean and versatile design suitable for summer fashion. The lightweight fabric helps create an easygoing appearance while remaining practical for long hours of wear. 

Key Features:

  • Linen fabric feels lightweight and breathable for warm weather
  • Relaxed fit creates a comfortable and effortless silhouette
  • Suitable for travel looks, casual outings, and daily wear
  • Easy to style with shirts, polos, and casual footwear
  • Linen texture may wrinkle more easily during extended wear

Track pants and relaxed trousers continue to remain popular because they combine practicality, comfort, and modern casual styling for everyday fashion. The Myntra Grand Summer Sale offers versatile options that suit travel, lounging, casual outings, and regular wear throughout the season. Relaxed silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and subtle design details help create stylish outfits without feeling restrictive during warmer weather. From sporty printed track pants to lightweight linen trousers, these styles offer flexible fashion choices for different preferences and occasions. 

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Tags