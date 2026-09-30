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ETHNIC WEAR

Elegant Styles For Every Occasion For Women On Myntra

Discover elegant ethnic kurta sets on Myntra that bring together comfortable fabrics, detailed work, graceful silhouettes, and matching dupattas for festive and everyday dressing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:53 AM IST

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Elegant Styles For Every Occasion For Women On MyntraImage Source: AI

Ethnic wear remains a popular choice for women who want an outfit that feels graceful, comfortable, and easy to style. Kurta sets are especially useful because they bring together a coordinated kurta, bottom wear, and dupatta in one complete look. From delicate thread work to floral patterns and woven designs, different styles can suit festive gatherings, family occasions, office celebrations, and casual outings. Myntra offers a wide range of such outfits in different colours, patterns, and silhouettes. With the Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Sale, shoppers can also explore ethnic styles and check available offers while updating their festive wardrobe. 

KALINI Ethnic Kurta Set

Image Source- Myntra

The KALINI Ethnic Motifs Printed Thread Work Straight Kurta Set brings together traditional patterns with a neat and comfortable straight silhouette. Its coordinated trouser and dupatta complete the ethnic look with ease.

Key Features:

  • Ethnic motifs and thread work add a traditional touch to the overall design.
  • The straight kurta creates a simple and comfortable silhouette.
  • Matching trousers provide a coordinated appearance and easy styling.
  • The dupatta completes the outfit and adds a graceful layer.
  • The detailed design may need gentle care to maintain its finish over time.

GoSriKi Thread Work Anarkali Kurta Set

Image Source- Myntra

The GoSriKi Thread Work Anarkali Kurta Set features a flowing Anarkali shape that gives the outfit a graceful and feminine appearance. The matching trousers and dupatta create a complete ethnic ensemble. 

Key Features:

  • The Anarkali silhouette gives the kurta a flowing and elegant appearance.
  • Thread work adds subtle detail and visual interest to the outfit.
  • The matching trousers create a balanced and coordinated look.
  • The dupatta adds an extra layer of traditional charm.
  • The flowing shape may require some extra space while moving or sitting.

Sangria Floral Embroidered Kurta Set

Image Source- Myntra

The Sangria Floral Embroidered Panelled Notch Neck A Line Kurta Set combines floral embroidery with a stylish panelled silhouette. Its matching trousers and dupatta make it suitable for occasions where you want a polished ethnic look.

Key Features:

  • Floral embroidery gives the outfit a delicate and eye-catching appearance.
  • The panelled A line shape creates a graceful and relaxed fit.
  • The notch neck adds a neat detail to the kurta design.
  • Matching trousers and dupatta make styling the complete outfit simple.
  • The embroidery may require careful washing to help preserve its appearance.

PPTOSS Ethnic Motifs Woven Design Kurta Set

Image Source- Myntra

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The PPTOSS Ethnic Motifs Woven Design Kurta Set features traditional woven patterns for a refined ethnic appearance. The regular kurta is paired with trousers and a dupatta to create an easy coordinated outfit. 

Key Features:

  • Ethnic motifs give the kurta a traditional and detailed appearance.
  • The woven design adds texture and character to the overall outfit.
  • The regular kurta offers a simple silhouette suitable for comfortable wear.
  • Matching trousers and dupatta create a complete coordinated look.
  • The woven detailing may need gentle handling to keep the fabric looking fresh.

A well chosen ethnic kurta set can make festive and everyday dressing easier while keeping the overall look coordinated. From straight silhouettes and flowing Anarkali shapes to floral embroidery and traditional woven patterns, there are several styles to suit different personal preferences. Myntra makes it convenient to explore such outfits and find options for family functions, festive celebrations, casual gatherings, and other occasions. During the Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Sale, shoppers can explore different styles and check available offers while refreshing their ethnic wardrobe. 

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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