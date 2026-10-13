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Flaunt & Slay With Dupattas Made for The Festive Season

If your outfit feels empty a gorgeous dupatta can instantly transform your ethnic outfit. From elegant prints to celebratory looks , explore trending dupattas that add charm, vibrant colour and graceful style. Pick your favourites to complete your look.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 06:35 PM IST

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Flaunt & Slay With Dupattas Made for The Festive SeasonImage source:AI

A dupatta is more than a cloth. It is the finishing touch that can add spice to your festive fit. Whether you are getting ready for a celebration, a wedding or simply adding a desi vibe to your daily style, the right dupatta choice can make all the difference. The trasition of graceful embroidered designs and delicate vibrant colours , there are endless styles to guide you through. With evolving fashion trends, dupattas have also evolved into multiple pieces that can be styled in aesthetic ways. Explore trendy dupattas that effortlessly charm traditionals with modern fashion.Myntra can help you in discovering your personal favourite style for  this festive season.

AKSHADEEP Geometric Printed Dupatta

Image Source- Myntra.com

Simple ethnic ensembles are instantly given colorful character by this gorgeous, multicolored geometric and tribal-printed dupatta. It drapes beautifully over ordinary cream, beige, or solid kurtas to create a warm, layered festive effect. It features exquisite vertical striped designs in teal, rust-red, yellow, and navy with tasseled borders

Key Features

  • Lightweight and breathable.
  • Charming traditional details.
  • Generous width and length.
  • Transforms plain or solid outfits.
  • Busy Printed Aesthetic.

Kili Fashion Woven Design Dupatta with Zari

Image Source- Myntra.com

With its beautiful zari borders and all-over floral jaal weaving, this lavish emerald-green Banarasi silk dupatta radiates royal grandeur. It easily transforms simple white, beige, or gold suits into opulent ensemble statements for weddings and large holiday parties. It is accentuated with vivid red and gold floral designs and knotted fringe tassels.

Key Features

  • Regal look.
  • Banarasi Art Silk or Silk Blend.
  • Emerald Green with Gold, Red, and Yellow Accents.
  • Broad Golden Zari Border with Tied Fringe Tassels.
  • Requires Dry Cleaning.

Dupatta Bazaar Red &amp; Blue Printed Dupatta with Gotta Patti

Image Source- Myntra.com

This bright red ethnic dupatta with Bandhani and Phulkari influences is a festive statement item. It easily turns solid black, white, or gold suits into opulent festive ensembles with its intricate geometric star embroidery, mirror work highlights, wide Gota Patti borders, and exquisite dangling fringe tassels.

Key Features

  • Detailed Phulkari-style.
  • Rich crimson red base brings authentic traditional energy.
  • Effortlessly upgrade simple or plain black and white kurtas.
  • Perfect for your Navratri outfit.
  • Extremely Heavy Look.

Dupatta Bazaar Dupatta with Mirror Work

Image Source- Myntra.com

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This elegant crimson-red sheer organza dupatta combines sparkling festive detail with understated elegance. It drapes light and airy over cream, beige, or gold suits for weddings, Sangeet events, and festive festivities. It has a delicate woven lace hemline, a scalloped gold mirror-work border, and sequin booties dispersed throughout the body.

Key Features

  • Lightweight Sheer Organza.
  • Versatile Ethnic Styling.
  • Beautiful Gold Mirror Work & Woven Lace Border.
  • Can elevate your everyday look.
  • Strict Dry Clean Care is needed.

If your style is in dupattas is the radiant playfulness of geometric prints, the timeless regal of Banarasi silk, the charm of Phulkari mirror work and the elegant sparkle of sheer organza, a perfect pick as per your taste transforms even the simplest outfit into a spicy festive look. Finding your ideal match comes to texture, drape, and perfectly express your personal style so that you feel confident, bold and graceful.This festive season no outfit goes plain with the spice of a dupatta on it. With Myntra discover all new varieties to match your perfect style for this festive season to get that perfect festive look. 

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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