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MARRIAGE FASHION

Marriage Dress For Men On Myntra With Royal Ethnic Style

Discover elegant marriage dress for men styles that combine traditional charm with modern comfort for weddings and festive celebrations. These fashionable ethnic outfits on Myntra offer stylish detailing, graceful silhouettes and timeless celebration ready appeal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

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Marriage Dress For Men On Myntra With Royal Ethnic StyleImage source: Gemini

Finding the perfect marriage dress for men is important because wedding fashion today is all about balancing tradition with personal style and comfort. From classic kurta pyjama sets to layered ethnic outfits with waistcoats and thread work detailing, modern ethnic wear now offers a wide variety of stylish options for weddings, engagements and festive gatherings. A well designed outfit can instantly create a polished and confident appearance during celebrations. If you are planning to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe with stylish marriage dress for men on Myntra, these outfits are worth exploring.

Studio Bagechaa Striped Kurta With Trousers

Image Source- Myntra

This striped kurta with trousers offers a clean and elegant ethnic look suitable for festive gatherings and wedding functions. The regular fit keeps the outfit comfortable for long hours, while the striped design adds a modern touch to traditional styling. It is a versatile choice for men who prefer simple yet polished ethnic fashion.

Key Features:

  • Striped design gives a stylish modern appearance
  • Regular fit provides comfortable everyday movement
  • Suitable for festive and traditional occasions
  • Easy to style with ethnic footwear and accessories
  • Minimal detailing may feel less grand for wedding events

Here&amp;Now X Sanwara Angrakha Kurta With Pyjamas

Image Source- Myntra

This angrakha kurta with pyjamas delivers a royal and traditional appearance perfect for wedding celebrations and festive occasions. The blue colour adds elegance while the angrakha pattern creates a timeless ethnic appeal inspired by classic Indian fashion. It is a stylish option for men who enjoy graceful and statement festive wear.

Key Features:

  • Angrakha style creates a traditional royal look
  • Blue shade adds elegance to festive styling
  • Comfortable fit suitable for extended celebration wear
  • Works well for weddings and festive gatherings
  • Traditional design may feel bold for minimal fashion lovers

MAG Straight Kurta Churidar With Waistcoat

Image Source- Myntra

This kurta churidar set with a zig zag waistcoat combines traditional style with modern layered fashion. The waistcoat enhances the overall appearance while adding sophistication and festive charm to the outfit. Perfect for weddings and special occasions, this ethnic set creates a polished and stylish celebration look.

Key Features:

  • Waistcoat adds a smart layered festive appearance
  • Straight kurta design keeps the look elegant
  • Comfortable churidar supports traditional styling
  • Suitable for weddings and formal celebrations
  • Layered outfit may feel slightly warm during summer events

Kalpraag Thread Work Georgette Kurta Set

Image Source- Myntra

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This georgette kurta set stands out with its ethnic motifs and detailed thread work that create a rich festive appearance. The mandarin collar adds a refined touch while the lightweight georgette fabric keeps the outfit comfortable and stylish. It is a suitable choice for men who prefer elegant ethnic wear with intricate detailing.

Key Features:

  • Thread work detailing enhances festive elegance
  • Ethnic motifs add a traditional stylish touch
  • Mandarin collar creates a polished appearance
  • Lightweight fabric supports comfortable wearability
  • Delicate fabric may require extra care during use

Ethnic outfits continue to remain an essential part of wedding and festive fashion because they reflect tradition while offering comfort and modern elegance. From striped kurta sets to royal angrakha styles and detailed thread work outfits, every design brings a unique festive charm suitable for celebrations. If you are searching for stylish marriage dress for men on Myntra, these ethnic outfits are excellent choices for creating sophisticated and fashionable wedding looks.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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