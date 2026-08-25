Men’s Kurtas for an Elegant Ethnic Look

From floral embroidery to sequinned prints and elegant ethnic motifs, these stylish men’s kurtas offer comfortable, refined, and versatile choices for creating impressive traditional looks for different occasions.
A stylish kurta is an essential part of a modern man’s ethnic wardrobe. It offers the perfect balance of traditional charm, comfort, and effortless style for festivals, family gatherings, celebrations, and casual occasions. From subtle embroidery and rich colours to floral prints and sequinned details, the right kurta can instantly elevate your appearance. Pantaloons offers great deals on fashionable ethnic wear, while Myntra also gives amazing discounts on a wide variety of stylish clothing choices for every fashion preference.
Image Source: Pantaloons.com
The Lilac Floral Embroidered Regular-Fit Long Kurta offers a fresh and elegant approach to traditional dressing. Its soft lilac shade creates a refined appearance, while the floral embroidery adds a decorative ethnic touch. The regular-fit silhouette provides a balanced look that can feel comfortable for different occasions.
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Image Source: Pantaloons.com
The Maroon Embroidered Calf-Length Straight-Fit Kurta is designed for men who prefer deeper colours and classic ethnic styling. The rich maroon shade gives the outfit a bold and sophisticated appearance, while the embroidered detailing adds a traditional finish. Its straight-fit silhouette creates a neat look, and the calf-length design makes it a versatile option for celebrations, festive events, and cultural occasions.
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Image Source: Myntra.com
The Jompers Men Floral Printed Sequinned Floral Kurta brings together printed patterns and decorative sequinned details for a more expressive ethnic look. The floral design gives the kurta a fashionable character, while the sequins add subtle festive appeal.
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Image Source: Myntra.com
The Sojanya Ethnic Motifs Printed Mandarin Collar Sequinned Straight Kurta combines traditional patterns with a smart and structured silhouette. The ethnic motif print adds cultural charm, while the sequinned details provide a festive touch. Its mandarin collar creates a polished appearance, and the straight design makes it suitable for men who prefer a clean, balanced, and stylish ethnic outfit for different occasions.
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These four stylish men’s kurtas offer different ways to create an elegant and fashionable ethnic wardrobe. The Lilac Floral Embroidered Kurta brings a fresh and refined touch, while the Maroon Embroidered Kurta delivers classic richness and traditional charm. The Jompers Floral Printed Sequinned Kurta is ideal for making a bolder statement, whereas the Sojanya Ethnic Motifs Kurta combines traditional patterns with a polished mandarin-collar design. Pantaloons offers great deals, while Myntra also gives amazing discounts on a variety of fashionable choices. Whether you prefer subtle elegance or detailed festive styling, choosing the right kurta can help you feel comfortable, confident, and well-dressed for every special occasion.
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