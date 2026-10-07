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SHORT KURTIS

Short Kurtis For Women For Office Wear

Discover stylish short kurtis featuring printed patterns, comfortable fabrics, flattering necklines, and versatile designs suitable for casual, office, and everyday ethnic wear.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 11:08 AM IST

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Short Kurtis For Women For Office Wear Image Source: AI

Short kurtis are a versatile choice for women who want to combine traditional elements with modern everyday styling. They can be paired with jeans, trousers, leggings, or skirts to create comfortable looks for work, casual outings, and relaxed occasions. Printed patterns, different necklines, and lightweight fabric blends add variety while keeping the overall look easy to style. Amazon and Myntra offer a range of short kurtis in different colours, prints, and silhouettes, making it convenient to find options that suit both ethnic and contemporary wardrobes.

ANNI Designer Printed Short Kurti

Image Source- Amazon.in

ANNI Designer Short Kurti features a printed design with a viscose blend fabric for a comfortable ethnic-inspired appearance. Its short silhouette makes it easy to pair with jeans or trousers, making it suitable for casual outings and everyday office wear.

Key Features:

  • Features a stylish printed design
  • Made with a viscose blend fabric
  • Short length works well with jeans
  • Suitable for casual and office wear
  • Printed styling may not suit those who prefer plain designs

Pinkmint Printed Short Kurti

Image Source- Amazon.in

Pinkmint Women Short Kurti combines a cotton blend fabric with a printed pattern for a comfortable and versatile look. Its tunic-style silhouette can be paired with jeans or casual trousers, making it suitable for everyday and office dressing.

Key Features:

  • Made with a cotton blend fabric
  • Features a printed ethnic design
  • Tunic-style silhouette offers easy styling
  • Suitable for casual and office wear
  • Short tunic length may not provide the coverage of longer kurtis

Sangria Botanical Printed Kurti

Image Source- Myntra.com

Sangria Botanical Printed V-Neck Kurti features a botanical-inspired print and a V-neckline for a contemporary ethnic appearance. Its versatile design can be styled with jeans, trousers, or traditional bottoms for different everyday looks.

Key Features:

  • Features a botanical-inspired print
  • V-neckline adds a flattering detail
  • Suitable for casual and everyday wear
  • Easy to pair with different bottoms
  • Printed design may require thoughtful accessory pairing

Urbankali by Banno&#039;s Floral Kurti

Image Source- Myntra.com

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Urbankali by Banno's Floral Printed Square Neck Kurti features a floral print and square neckline for a feminine ethnic look. Its cotton blend fabric makes it a practical option for comfortable everyday styling and casual occasions.

Key Features:

  • Features a floral printed design
  • Square neckline adds a modern touch
  • Made with a cotton blend fabric
  • Suitable for everyday ethnic styling
  • Floral print may feel less suitable for minimal looks

Short kurtis offer an easy way to bring ethnic-inspired style into everyday wardrobes while maintaining a comfortable and contemporary appearance. From botanical and floral prints to versatile tunic designs and different necklines, these options can be paired with jeans, trousers, or traditional bottoms for various occasions. Amazon and Myntra offer a wide selection of women’s short kurtis, making it easier to explore different prints, fabrics, and silhouettes for casual outings, office wear, and everyday dressing.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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