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Stylish Jackets For Women To Refresh Your Winter Wardrobe

Explore versatile jackets for women featuring oversized silhouettes, cotton twill textures, relaxed windcheater styling and padded designs for comfortable and fashionable winter layering.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 11:12 AM IST

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Stylish Jackets For Women To Refresh Your Winter WardrobeImage Source: hm.com

A stylish jacket can instantly make a simple outfit look more polished while providing an extra layer of comfort. From oversized bubble-hem designs to practical windcheaters and padded jackets, different silhouettes can suit different winter plans and personal styles. These jackets can be paired with jeans, trousers, dresses or casual tops for effortless everyday outfits. H&M offers great deals on fashionable winter jackets, while Myntra also offers attractive discounts on seasonal outerwear. Explore these versatile styles and choose a jacket that fits your wardrobe and daily routine.

Oversized Bubble-Hem Jacket

Image source - hm.com

An oversized bubble-hem jacket is a fashionable choice for creating relaxed winter looks. Its voluminous silhouette gives outfits a contemporary street-style feel, while the bubble hem adds distinctive shape and visual interest. Pair it with straight-leg jeans, leggings or fitted trousers to balance the roomy design.

Key Features

  • Oversized silhouette creates a relaxed contemporary appearance.
  • Bubble hem adds distinctive shape and stylish detailing.
  • Easy to pair with fitted jeans and trousers.
  • Suitable for casual outings and everyday winter layering.
  • The voluminous silhouette may feel bulky with loose bottoms.

Cotton Twill Jacket

Image source - hm.com

A cotton twill jacket is a versatile wardrobe staple that can work across different seasons and outfits. Its structured fabric gives a casual look a slightly polished appearance, making it easy to dress up or down. 

Key Features

  • Cotton twill fabric offers a structured casual appearance.
  • Versatile design works with various everyday outfits.
  • Easy to layer over T-shirts and casual tops.
  • Pairs well with denim, trousers and casual dresses.
  • The fabric may provide less warmth than padded winter jackets.

Glitchez Mock Collar Relaxed Windcheater Jacket

Image source - myntra.com

The Glitchez Mock Collar Relaxed Windcheater Jacket combines practical outerwear styling with a relaxed silhouette. Its mock collar adds extra coverage around the neck, while the windcheater-inspired design makes it suitable for breezy days.

Key Features

  • Mock collar provides additional coverage around the neckline.
  • Relaxed fit creates a comfortable everyday silhouette.
  • Windcheater design suits breezy outdoor conditions.
  • Easy to style with joggers and casual trousers.
  • Relaxed styling may appear oversized when layered over bulky clothing.

DressBerry Mock Collar Padded Jacket

Image source - myntra.com

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The DressBerry Mock Collar Padded Jacket offers a cosy and practical option for colder days. Its padded construction creates a warm winter-ready appearance, while the mock collar adds extra coverage around the neckline. It can be paired with jeans, trousers or casual winter outfits for an easy seasonal look. This jacket is suitable for everyday winter wear when warmth is a priority.

Key Features

  • Padded construction provides additional warmth during winter.
  • Mock collar offers extra coverage around the neck.
  • Easy to pair with jeans and casual trousers.
  • Suitable for everyday cold-weather layering.
  • Padded construction can feel bulky under fitted outer layers.

The right jacket can transform everyday winter outfits while adding comfort and useful layering. An oversized bubble-hem jacket brings a contemporary statement silhouette, while a cotton twill jacket offers versatile everyday styling. H&M offers great deals on stylish winter outerwear, while Myntra also offers attractive discounts on jackets and seasonal fashion. Consider your preferred fit, weather conditions and everyday styling needs before choosing your favourite design. With the right jacket, simple outfits can feel warmer, more comfortable and effortlessly fashionable.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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