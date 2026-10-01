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Stylish Lehenga Sets For Women On Myntra For Festive Occasions

Explore stylish lehenga sets on Myntra featuring embellishments, embroidery, sequins, and printed designs that can bring a graceful festive touch to your ethnic wardrobe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:53 AM IST

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Stylish Lehenga Sets For Women On Myntra For Festive OccasionsImage Source: AI

Lehenga sets are a popular choice for women who want to create a traditional and festive look for weddings, celebrations, family functions, and special occasions. With coordinated pieces such as a lehenga, blouse, and dupatta, these outfits make it easier to create a complete ethnic appearance without spending too much time matching separate garments. Designs can range from detailed embroidery and sequins to elegant embellishments and traditional prints. The Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Sale can also be a useful opportunity to browse festive outfits and check available offers. 

Indi Kal Embellished Ready To Wear Lehenga Set

Image Source- Myntra

The Indi Kal Embellished Ready To Wear Lehenga Set combines a detailed lehenga with a matching blouse and dupatta for an easy festive outfit. Its embellishments add a decorative touch while the ready to wear design makes styling simple. Key Features:

  • Embellished detailing gives the lehenga a festive and decorative appearance.
  • The ready to wear design makes the outfit convenient to style.
  • The matching blouse creates a coordinated and polished look.
  • The dupatta adds a traditional layer to the complete outfit.
  • The embellishments may require careful handling to maintain their finish.

Kedar Fab Embroidered Sequinned Semi Stitched Lehenga Set

Image Source- Myntra

The Kedar Fab Embroidered Sequinned Semi Stitched Lehenga Set features embroidery and sequin detailing for a rich festive appearance. The semi stitched design allows room for adjustments, while the blouse and dupatta complete the traditional look.

Key Features:

  • Embroidered detailing adds depth and traditional charm to the lehenga.
  • Sequins give the outfit a subtle shine for festive occasions.
  • The semi stitched lehenga allows for fitting adjustments.
  • The unstitched blouse can be tailored according to personal measurements.
  • The detailed work may need gentle care during cleaning and storage.

House Of Pataudi Printed Semi Stitched Lehenga Set

Image Source- Myntra

The House Of Pataudi Printed Semi Stitched Lehenga Set features a printed design that brings a fresh touch to traditional dressing. Its semi stitched construction allows for fitting adjustments, while the blouse and dupatta create a complete ethnic ensemble. 

Key Features:

  • The printed design gives the lehenga a graceful and eye catching appearance.
  • The semi stitched construction allows for a more personalised fit.
  • The unstitched blouse can be tailored to suit individual measurements.
  • The dupatta completes the traditional festive look.
  • The printed fabric may require careful washing to help maintain its appearance.

MANMOHITSAREE Embroidered Lehenga

Image Source- Myntra

The MANMOHITSAREE Embroidered Unstitched Lehenga And Blouse With Dupatta features detailed embroidery that adds a traditional touch to the overall outfit. Its unstitched design allows the pieces to be tailored according to personal measurements. 

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Key Features:

  • Embroidered detailing gives the lehenga a traditional and graceful appearance.
  • The unstitched lehenga allows flexibility in tailoring and fitting.
  • The matching blouse creates a coordinated ethnic look.
  • The dupatta completes the outfit with an elegant finishing layer.
  • The unstitched pieces will need tailoring before they are ready to wear.

A coordinated lehenga set can make festive dressing simple while giving the outfit a complete and traditional appearance. Embellishments, embroidery, sequins, and prints offer different styling options for weddings, family functions, festive celebrations, and other special occasions. Myntra provides a range of lehenga sets that can be explored according to preferred designs, fitting needs, and styling preferences. The Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Sale can also be a convenient time to browse festive styles and check available offers for wardrobe updates.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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