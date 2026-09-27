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Stylish Long-Sleeved Tops for Women for Everyday Looks

Refresh your wardrobe with versatile long-sleeved tops featuring scoop-neck, fitted and ribbed designs. These comfortable styles can be paired with jeans, trousers and skirts for effortless everyday and casual looks.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:07 PM IST

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Stylish Long-Sleeved Tops for Women for Everyday LooksImage Source: hm.com

Long-sleeved tops are versatile wardrobe essentials that can be styled across casual outings, everyday plans and relaxed weekends. H&M and Myntra offer different silhouettes, including scoop-neck, fitted and ribbed designs that can complement various personal styles. H&M MEMBER DAYS: FLAT 15% OFF EVERYTHING from 24th September to 28th September. Myntra Big Fashion Festival starts from Oct 8th. These tops can be paired with jeans, trousers, skirts or layered under jackets for different outfits. From simple everyday staples to contemporary ribbed styles, these options make casual dressing easy while adding variety to your wardrobe.

H&amp;M Long-sleeved Scoop-neck Top

Image source - hm.com

Add a simple and versatile staple to your wardrobe with the H&M Long-sleeved Scoop-neck Top. Its scoop neckline creates a soft and feminine appearance, while the long sleeves make it suitable for layering or wearing on its own.

Key Features

  • Scoop neckline creates a soft and feminine appearance
  • Long sleeves provide versatile styling and layering options
  • Simple design makes everyday outfit coordination easy
  • Works well with jeans, trousers and casual skirts
  • Scoop neckline may offer less coverage than higher necklines

H&amp;M Fitted Long-sleeved Top

Image source - hm.com

Create a sleek everyday silhouette with the H&M Fitted Long-sleeved Top. Its fitted shape follows the body's natural lines, making it an easy base layer for different outfits. 

Key Features

  • Fitted silhouette creates a streamlined everyday appearance
  • Long sleeves make it suitable for layering
  • Easy to pair with wide-leg and straight trousers
  • Works well as a versatile wardrobe base
  • Fitted design may feel less comfortable for relaxed styling preferences

StyleCast x Revolte Top

Image source - myntra.com

Bring a contemporary touch to your wardrobe with the StyleCast x Revolte Top. Its modern styling makes it a versatile choice for creating elevated casual outfits without making them feel overly formal.

Key Features

  • Contemporary styling adds a modern wardrobe appeal
  • Versatile design works across different casual outfits
  • Easy to coordinate with denim and tailored trousers
  • Suitable for casual outings and everyday styling
  • Modern silhouette may require more careful outfit coordination

Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Ribbed Top

Image source - myntra.com

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Add texture to everyday outfits with the Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Ribbed Top. Its ribbed appearance brings subtle visual interest to a simple silhouette, making it an easy addition to casual wardrobes.

Key Features

  • Ribbed texture adds subtle visual interest to outfits
  • Versatile design works well for everyday styling
  • Easy to pair with jeans, trousers and skirts
  • Suitable for creating simple layered outfits
  • Ribbed texture may feel more body-hugging depending on fit

Long-sleeved tops can make everyday dressing more versatile by offering comfortable silhouettes that work across different outfits. H&M and Myntra feature options such as the H&M Long-sleeved Scoop-neck Top, H&M Fitted Long-sleeved Top, StyleCast x Revolte Top and Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Ribbed Top. H&M MEMBER DAYS: FLAT 15% OFF EVERYTHING from 24th September to 28th September. Myntra Big Fashion Festival starts from Oct 8th. These designs can be paired with jeans, trousers or skirts and layered with jackets for different looks. Each style offers an easy way to refresh your everyday wardrobe.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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