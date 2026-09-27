Stylish Long-Sleeved Tops for Women for Everyday Looks

Refresh your wardrobe with versatile long-sleeved tops featuring scoop-neck, fitted and ribbed designs. These comfortable styles can be paired with jeans, trousers and skirts for effortless everyday and casual looks.
Long-sleeved tops are versatile wardrobe essentials that can be styled across casual outings, everyday plans and relaxed weekends. H&M and Myntra offer different silhouettes, including scoop-neck, fitted and ribbed designs that can complement various personal styles. H&M MEMBER DAYS: FLAT 15% OFF EVERYTHING from 24th September to 28th September. Myntra Big Fashion Festival starts from Oct 8th. These tops can be paired with jeans, trousers, skirts or layered under jackets for different outfits. From simple everyday staples to contemporary ribbed styles, these options make casual dressing easy while adding variety to your wardrobe.
Image source - hm.com
Add a simple and versatile staple to your wardrobe with the H&M Long-sleeved Scoop-neck Top. Its scoop neckline creates a soft and feminine appearance, while the long sleeves make it suitable for layering or wearing on its own.
Key Features
Image source - hm.com
Create a sleek everyday silhouette with the H&M Fitted Long-sleeved Top. Its fitted shape follows the body's natural lines, making it an easy base layer for different outfits.
Key Features
Image source - myntra.com
Bring a contemporary touch to your wardrobe with the StyleCast x Revolte Top. Its modern styling makes it a versatile choice for creating elevated casual outfits without making them feel overly formal.
Key Features
Image source - myntra.com
Add texture to everyday outfits with the Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Ribbed Top. Its ribbed appearance brings subtle visual interest to a simple silhouette, making it an easy addition to casual wardrobes.
Key Features
Long-sleeved tops can make everyday dressing more versatile by offering comfortable silhouettes that work across different outfits. H&M and Myntra feature options such as the H&M Long-sleeved Scoop-neck Top, H&M Fitted Long-sleeved Top, StyleCast x Revolte Top and Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Ribbed Top. H&M MEMBER DAYS: FLAT 15% OFF EVERYTHING from 24th September to 28th September. Myntra Big Fashion Festival starts from Oct 8th. These designs can be paired with jeans, trousers or skirts and layered with jackets for different looks. Each style offers an easy way to refresh your everyday wardrobe.
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