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Stylish Tops to Refresh Your Wardrobe: Textured, Draped & Floral Picks

Discover four stylish tops featuring textured finishes, flattering drapes, fitted silhouettes and feminine lace details, offering versatile choices for casual outings, special occasions and everyday fashion.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

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Stylish Tops to Refresh Your Wardrobe: Textured, Draped & Floral PicksImage Source: hm.com

The right top can instantly refresh your wardrobe without requiring a complete style change. From textured wrap designs and elegant drapes to fitted silhouettes and feminine lace, these four styles offer versatile choices for different occasions. Each piece brings its own character, making it easy to create outfits that feel fashionable yet effortless. H&M Independence Day Sale Up to 70% off Selected Styles – NEW STYLES ADDED makes exploring new fashion picks even more exciting. Myntra also offers great deals, helping fashion lovers discover stylish options at attractive prices.

Textured Wrap Top

Image source - hm.com

The Textured Wrap Top brings together a flattering silhouette and an interesting textured finish. Its wrap-inspired design adds shape around the waist while keeping the overall appearance stylish and easy to wear. Pair it with straight-fit jeans and flats for a relaxed daytime outfit, or style it with tailored trousers and heels for a more polished appearance.

Key Features:

  • Textured finish adds visual interest
  • Wrap-inspired design creates a flattering shape
  • Easy to style with jeans and trousers
  • Suitable for casual and semi-formal occasions
  • May require gentle washing to maintain its texture

Draped Asymmetric Top

Image source - hm.com

The Draped Asymmetric Top offers a contemporary look through its flowing drape and uneven hemline. It is a stylish choice for those who enjoy modern silhouettes without excessive embellishment. Pairing it with slim-fit trousers or fitted jeans can create a balanced outfit, while minimal accessories allow the asymmetric design to remain the focus.

Key Features:

  • Draped construction creates an elegant appearance
  • Asymmetric hem adds a modern touch
  • Works well with fitted bottoms
  • Suitable for casual and smart looks
  • The unusual cut may need careful styling

Glitchez Slit Hem Fitted Top

Image source - Myntra.com

The Glitchez Slit Hem Fitted Top is a sleek option for anyone who prefers figure-skimming styles. Its fitted silhouette creates a clean appearance, while the slit hem introduces a subtle contemporary detail. Wear it with high-waisted jeans for a casual outfit or combine it with a skirt and accessories when dressing for an evening plan.

Key Features:

  • Fitted silhouette creates a sleek appearance
  • Slit hem adds contemporary detailing
  • Easy to pair with high-waisted bottoms
  • Works for casual and evening styling
  • Fitted construction may feel restrictive for some

Phosphorus Floral Lace Flutter Sleeves Ruffles Fitted Top

Image source - Myntra.com

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The Phosphorus Floral Lace Flutter Sleeves Ruffles Fitted Top combines delicate and feminine details for an eye-catching look. Floral lace creates a graceful finish, while flutter sleeves and ruffles add movement and charm. Its fitted shape keeps the design polished. Pair it with jeans for a balanced outfit or choose a skirt for occasions that call for a dressier appearance.

Key Features:

  • Floral lace gives a delicate appearance
  • Flutter sleeves add graceful movement
  • Ruffle details create a feminine finish
  • Fitted shape offers a defined silhouette
  • Detailed lace may need careful maintenance

These four tops offer different ways to bring fresh style into your everyday wardrobe. The Textured Wrap Top works well for flattering, versatile outfits, while the Draped Asymmetric Top adds a modern edge. The Glitchez Slit Hem Fitted Top creates a sleek silhouette, and the Phosphorus Floral Lace Flutter Sleeves Ruffles Fitted Top adds feminine charm through lace, ruffles and flutter sleeves. H&M Independence Day Sale Up to 70% off Selected Styles – NEW STYLES ADDED makes fashion shopping more exciting, while Myntra also offers great deals for discovering stylish wardrobe updates at attractive prices.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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