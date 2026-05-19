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Stylish Women Shirts From Myntra And Pantaloons

Upgrade your everyday wardrobe with fashionable shirts that combine comfort, smart fits, and trendy designs. These stylish options available on Myntra and Pantaloons can easily refresh casual, office, and weekend fashion looks with minimal effort.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: May 19, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

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Stylish Women Shirts From Myntra And PantaloonsImage Source - Gemini

Stylish shirts continue to remain wardrobe essentials for women who prefer comfortable and versatile fashion for everyday wear. From oversized casual fits to elegant striped styles, modern shirts easily suit office looks, casual outings, college fashion, and relaxed weekend dressing. Fashion lovers now prefer shirts that combine breathable comfort, flattering silhouettes, and effortless styling for multiple occasions. Myntra and Pantaloons offer trendy shirt collections featuring modern colors, smart collars, relaxed fits, and fashionable sleeve designs that help create polished outfits without requiring complicated styling. These stylish wardrobe options are perfect for women looking to balance fashion, practicality, and comfort in daily dressing choices.

Van Heusen Off White Shirt

Image source - Pantaloons.com

This elegant off white shirt is designed for women who prefer minimal and polished everyday fashion. The solid design and comfortable regular fit make it suitable for office wear, meetings, and semi formal occasions. 

Key Features:

  • Classic off white shade suitable for versatile styling
  • Regular fit design offers everyday comfort
  • Half sleeves provide a relaxed and breathable feel
  • Formal collar pattern creates a polished appearance
  • Light color may require extra care during regular use

Honey Pink Striped Shirt

Image source - Pantaloons.com

This pink striped shirt combines soft colors with comfortable everyday styling for a fresh and youthful appearance. The relaxed regular fit and three quarter sleeves make it suitable for casual outings, shopping days, and office wear. 

Key Features:

  • Soft pink striped design gives a fresh look
  • Three quarter sleeves offer comfortable daily wear
  • Regular fit provides easy movement throughout the day
  • Shirt collar design adds a smart casual touch
  • Striped pattern may feel slightly repetitive for some styling choices

The Souled Store Navy Blue Boyfriend Shirt

Image source - Myntra.com

This oversized navy blue boyfriend shirt is perfect for women who enjoy relaxed and trendy street style fashion. The comfortable oversized silhouette creates an effortless casual appearance suitable for travel, outings, and everyday wear.

Key Features:

  • Oversized fit creates a trendy relaxed appearance
  • Solid navy blue shade pairs easily with denim
  • Comfortable silhouette suitable for everyday casual wear
  • Boyfriend shirt style offers modern street fashion appeal
  • Loose fit may not suit those preferring structured styles

StyleCast Striped Puff Sleeve Shirt

Image source - Myntra.com

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This striped puff sleeve shirt combines elegant detailing with modern slim fit styling for a fashionable everyday look. The vertical stripes and spread collar design help create a polished appearance suitable for office wear and casual outings.

Key Features:

  • Vertical stripe pattern creates a stylish modern look
  • Puff sleeves add fashionable detailing to the outfit
  • Slim fit silhouette gives a flattering appearance
  • Classic spread collar enhances the polished design
  • Slim fit style may feel less relaxed for extended wear

Fashionable shirts continue to remain versatile wardrobe essentials because they combine comfort, practicality, and modern styling for multiple occasions. Whether you prefer oversized casual silhouettes, elegant formal styles, or trendy striped designs, stylish shirts can instantly elevate everyday fashion choices. Myntra and Pantaloons offer a wide variety of fashionable shirts suitable for office wear, casual outings, college looks, and relaxed weekend dressing. Features like breathable fabrics, flattering fits, modern collars, and stylish sleeve designs make these shirts perfect for women looking to create effortless yet polished outfits. Choosing the right shirt can help refresh daily styling while maintaining comfort and fashionable appeal.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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