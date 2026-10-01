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Traditional Styles Sarees For Women For Festive Dressing

Explore graceful sarees on Myntra featuring traditional prints, delicate embroidery, zari details, and festive designs that can add charm and elegance to your ethnic wardrobe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 12:08 PM IST

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Traditional Styles Sarees For Women For Festive DressingImage Source: AI

Sarees continue to be a timeless choice for women who want to create a graceful ethnic look for festive celebrations, family gatherings, weddings, and special occasions.  From traditional motifs and zari borders to floral patterns and detailed embellishments, there are plenty of designs to explore. Myntra offers a convenient way to discover sarees in different styles while looking for an outfit that combines comfort with an elegant appearance. The Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Sale can also be a useful time to explore available styles and offers when planning a festive wardrobe. 

Tankori Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Poly Crepe Saree

Image Source- Myntra

The Tankori Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Poly Crepe Saree brings together traditional motifs and embroidery with the smooth appearance of poly crepe fabric. Its detailed design can add an elegant touch to festive dressing. 

Key Features:

  • Ethnic motifs give the saree a traditional and graceful appearance.
  • Embroidered details add texture and visual interest to the design.
  • Poly crepe fabric offers a smooth and flowing look.
  • The saree can be styled with simple or statement jewellery.
  • The embroidery may require careful handling to maintain its detailed finish.

All About You Pink Floral Saree

Image Source- Myntra

The All About You Pink Floral Woven Design Zari Detailed Pure Chiffon Saree features a soft floral pattern with elegant zari detailing. Its chiffon fabric gives the saree a light and graceful appearance. 

Key Features:

  • The pink colour creates a soft and feminine appearance.
  • Floral patterns add a fresh and elegant touch to the saree.
  • Woven detailing gives the design added texture and character.
  • Zari details bring a traditional festive element to the look.
  • Pure chiffon fabric may require careful handling to avoid snags or damage.

NILRUDRA Floral Beads Saree

Image Source- Myntra

The NILRUDRA Floral Beads And Stones Poly Georgette Heavy Work Banarasi Saree combines floral detailing with beads, stones, and a rich Banarasi inspired design. Its elaborate appearance makes it suitable for festive celebrations and special occasions. 

Key Features:

  • Floral detailing adds a decorative and feminine touch to the saree.
  • Beads and stones create a rich and embellished appearance.
  • Heavy work makes the saree suitable for festive and special occasions.
  • Poly georgette fabric gives the saree a flowing and elegant drape.
  • The heavy embellishments may make the saree feel slightly more substantial to wear.

KALINI Women Zari Border Saree

Image Source- Myntra

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The KALINI Women Dola Silk Bandhani Print Zari Border Saree combines a traditional Bandhani inspired print with a decorative zari border. Its Dola silk fabric gives the saree a rich ethnic appearance. 

Key Features:

  • The Bandhani print adds a traditional and colourful touch to the saree.
  • Dola silk fabric gives the outfit a rich and elegant appearance.
  • The zari border adds a subtle festive detail.
  • The traditional design can be styled for family functions and celebrations.
  • The silk fabric may need gentle care while washing and storing.

A saree can bring together traditional charm and personal style, making it a useful addition to a festive wardrobe. Floral prints, ethnic motifs, zari borders, embroidery, and embellished details offer different ways to create an elegant appearance. Myntra provides a variety of saree styles that can be explored for weddings, festive celebrations, family functions, and other special occasions. The Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Sale can also be a suitable opportunity to browse different designs and check available offers while planning your ethnic wardrobe. 

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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