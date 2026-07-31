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ETHNIC FASHION

Trendy Ethnic Kurtas Every Woman Should Own

Give your ethnic wardrobe a fresh update with elegant kurta sets that combine style, comfort, and versatility. Explore these beautiful picks available on Pantaloons and Myntra for festive celebrations and everyday traditional wear.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:30 PM IST

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Trendy Ethnic Kurtas Every Woman Should Ownimage source - Gemini

A beautiful kurta set is a wardrobe essential for women who enjoy dressing in elegant ethnic outfits without compromising on comfort. Whether you are attending festive celebrations, family gatherings, office functions, or casual outings, a thoughtfully designed kurta set can help you look polished with minimal effort. From intricate embroidery to stylish prints and comfortable silhouettes, there are plenty of options that suit different occasions and personal styles. Pantaloons and Myntra offer a wide range of kurta sets featuring premium fabrics, attractive patterns, and flattering fits. 

Biba Off White Embellished Kurta Set

Image source - Pantaloons.com

Bring timeless elegance to your ethnic collection with this off white embellished kurta set. The graceful design and subtle detailing make it a perfect choice for festive celebrations and special occasions. Consider adding this stylish outfit to your wardrobe for an effortlessly refined look.

Key Features:

  • Elegant embellishments add a festive and sophisticated touch.
  • Straight fit offers a comfortable and flattering silhouette.
  • Three quarter sleeves provide ease of movement.
  • Round neck design creates a classic ethnic style.
  • Embellished detailing may require careful washing to maintain its finish.

YU Peach Printed Kurta Set

Image source - Pantaloons.com

Refresh your festive wardrobe with this peach printed kurta set that blends modern style with everyday comfort. Its flared silhouette and shirt collar create a unique ethnic look suitable for multiple occasions. It is a versatile outfit worth considering for your collection.

Key Features:

  • Beautiful printed pattern gives a fresh and elegant appearance.
  • Flared silhouette offers a comfortable and graceful fit.
  • Shirt collar adds a stylish contemporary touch.
  • Lightweight fabric makes it suitable for extended wear.
  • Print may become softer in appearance after repeated washing.

Seakart Floral Embroidered Kurta With Trousers

Image source - Myntra.com

Add charm to your ethnic wardrobe with this floral embroidered kurta paired with matching trousers. The delicate thread work enhances its traditional appeal while keeping the outfit suitable for festive and everyday occasions. It is a stylish option for women who appreciate elegant embroidery.

Key Features:

  • Floral thread work creates an attractive ethnic look.
  • Matching trousers complete the coordinated outfit.
  • Comfortable fit is suitable for long hours of wear.
  • Easy to pair with ethnic footwear and accessories.
  • Embroidery may need gentle care to preserve its detailing.

Rimeline Cotton Kurti With Dhoti Pants

Image source - Myntra.com

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Give your traditional wardrobe a stylish update with this pure cotton kurti and dhoti pants set. The ethnic motifs and breathable fabric make it suitable for festive events as well as comfortable daily wear. It is a practical choice for women who value both style and comfort.

Key Features:

  • Pure cotton fabric provides breathable all day comfort.
  • Ethnic motifs create a classic traditional appearance.
  • Dhoti pants add a stylish and unique touch.
  • Comfortable design allows easy movement throughout the day.
  • Cotton fabric may develop light wrinkles after washing.

Finding the perfect ethnic outfit becomes simple when you choose styles that offer both elegance and everyday comfort. These carefully selected kurta sets available on Pantaloons and Myntra are suitable for festive celebrations, family gatherings, office events, and casual occasions. With beautiful designs, comfortable fabrics, and versatile styling options, they can easily become reliable additions to your wardrobe for seasons to come.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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