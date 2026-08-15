Trendy T-Shirts to Upgrade Your Everyday Casual Style

T-shirts are everyday wardrobe essentials, but interesting silhouettes and prints can make them feel much more fashionable. These four styles bring together ruched detailing, oversized fits, boxy shapes and eye-catching graphics for different casual looks. They can be paired with jeans, trousers, shorts or skirts depending on your preferred style. Minimal accessories and comfortable footwear can complete the look. Shoppers can also take advantage of the H&M Independence Sale, where MEMBERS GET 15% OFF on ₹3499 and above, while Myntra also offers great deals on similar trendy fashion picks.