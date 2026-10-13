ZNEWS Logo
  • Home
  • Apparel
  • Twirl In Style With Perfect Festive Looks For Navratri
NAVRATRI

Twirl In Style With Perfect Festive Looks For Navratri

Are you Navratri ready this year? Navratri is the perfect occasion to embrace cool vibrant colours, traditional fabric and festive fashion. From elegant chaniya cholis to graceful anarkalis, this is your guide to explore the latest Navratri wear trends of this season.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 12:19 PM IST

Follow Us
Twirl In Style With Perfect Festive Looks For NavratriImage source:AI

Navratri is the best time to vibe with the vibrant colour palette and traditional charm with trendy chaniya cholis from Myntra. From a wide range of colours, styles, and silhouettes, these outfits bring the comfort and celebration- ready glamour together. Whether you like Gujarati inspired styles, comfortable cotton fabric with hand prints or a colourful mirror work design. With eye-catching dupattas, beautiful choli designs and graceful skirts, Myntra offers plenty of options to level up your fashion game to the next level. Explore these trendy chaniya cholis to look your best this Navratri season with effortless fashion for garba and dandiya nights and memorable Navratri moments.

PURVAJA Woven Design Jacquard Ready To Wear Lehenga &amp; Blouse With Dupatta

Image Source- Myntra.com

This beautiful chaniya choli from PURVAJA is designed to highlight a vibrant palette dominated with magenta pink, royal blue and golden undertones; the set includes a skirt (lehenga),choli(blouse) and a dupatta(drape). The outfit highlights rich artistry with detailed paisley-style borders along the hem and dupatta edges. Designed for weddings, festive celebrations and cultural events this outfit has a very elegant yet vibrant traditional look.

Key Features

  • Beautiful paisley print all over the skirt, blouse and border trim.
  • The colour palette is very festive.
  • Can be used for different styling purposes
  • Very comfortable to wear 
  • Needs dry cleaning only.

HOUSE OF JAMOTI White Printed Ready To Wear Lehenga &amp; Blouse With Dupatta

Image Source- Myntra.com

The royal blue chaniya choli set from Myntra features fine leheriya inspired diagonal striped prints embellished with subtle shimmer detailing. A golden embroidered hemline border, and a matching draped dupatta,it combines effortless grace with traditional festive elegance for special celebrations. It's very simple and perfect for someone who likes matching colour sets.

Key Features

  • Simple yet elegant with royal blue colour. 
  • Coordinated dupatta with poly georgette.
  • Comfortable fabric to wear all day long.
  • Easy slip in dress.
  • Long flared hem may need high heels to prevent it from sweeping the floor.

JIHU CULTURE Printed Mirror Work Semi-Stitched Lehenga &amp; Unstitched Blouse Taping

Image Source- Myntra.com

This printed mirror work semi-stitched lehenga with unstitched blouse taping can be your exact navratri look .This lehenga is perfect for graba and dandiya night with graceful mirror work all over the skirt.This is an ideal festive look that offers you the whole set of skirt, blouse and drape all together which is well coordinated and perfect . The red and black colour palette along with the sparkle added by the mirror work on the outfit .

Key Features

  • The outfit has a navratri colour palette.
  • Detailed mirror work.
  •  Ready to wear.
  •  Comfortable to wear all day long.
  •  Not ready to wear because it comes with an unstitched blouse.

Sangria Printed Semi-Stitched Lehenga &amp; Unstitched Blouse With Dupatta

Image Source- Myntra.com

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

    This rich, regal look is ideal for this festive look not only for Navratri but for Diwali as well. The feature chaniya choli set is more like a lehenga also used and worn for the upcoming wedding season. This outfit has a very graceful colour palette with pink and orange along with the golden untones. A beautiful print on the dupatta coordinated perfectly with the choli  and the lehenga. 

    Key Features

    • Can be used for multiple occasions.
    • Elegant dupatta
    • Core traditional aesthetic 
    • Warm colours perfect for indian skin tones 
    • If you prefer a modest look this might not be your look.

    Whether you like a dramatic, minimalist, bold or a vibrant bust of colours all over the outfit this Navratri Myntra has your back. Go on Myntra to explore all of these amazing looks and get yourself Navratri ready. Select the ultimate right combination to add into your wardrobe to ensure you feel confident, comfortable and beautiful for any special occasion.

    Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

    Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

    Tags