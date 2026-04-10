Wedding Dress for Men: Premium Sherwani Styles for Royal Look

Browse the best sherwani designs that are both traditional and contemporary. These garments are made with elegant workmanship, detailed designs and flexible styles to appear elegant and self-assured in a festive style.
The Myntra Fashion Carnival from 1st to 12th April showcases a wide range of ethnic styles, especially the wedding dress for men. This period highlights how sherwanis have evolved with modern tailoring, intricate embroidery, and Indo-western influences. From classic bandhgala designs to statement embroidered pieces, men now have more styling choices than ever. It reflects a shift toward personalized fashion, where traditional outfits are redefined with contemporary elements while maintaining their cultural significance.
Image Source- Myntra.com
Tasva offers an Indo-western sherwani with a sophisticated embroidery and modern design. This men wedding dress is a combination of modern tailoring and classic detailing and thus fits in any fancy wedding. The design offers a structured yet fashionable look, ideal for those who want a distinctive outfit that stands out without being overly traditional.
Key Features:
• Indo-western modern silhouette
• Subtle embroidered detailing
• Structured and stylish fit
• Suitable for contemporary events
• May not appeal to those preferring classic traditional styles
Image Source- Myntra.com
This sherwani set by Manyavar has a beautiful floral embroidery on the beige foundation, and it is accompanied by a churidar as the whole outfit. Being one of the wedding dresses made out of men, it is a timeless design with a royal gloss.
Key Features:
• Floral embroidered detailing
• Comes with matching churidar
• Classic and regal design
• Ideal for formal occasions
• Embroidery may feel heavy for long wear
Image Source- Myntra.com
Aesthelia provides a bandhgala-fashioned set of sherwani with a collar of Mandarin, which gives a smooth and professional look. This is a men's wedding dress that is meant to be worn by those who value a minimal and elegant fashion.
Key Features:
• Bandhgala structured design
• Mandarin collar for elegance
• Minimal and polished look
• Versatile styling option
• Limited decorative elements
Image Source- Myntra.com
Kisah exhibits a woven design Indo-western sherwani that is a blend of lightly textured with a bit of modern styling. This is a perfect male wedding dress that people who like to be simple yet elegant should wear. The outfit is designed with comfort and modern touch keeping the traditional foundation, which is appropriate in numerous celebrations.
Key Features:
• Woven texture detailing
• Indo-western fusion design
• Comfortable and lightweight
• Suitable for multiple events
• Subtle design may lack visual impact
Selecting the right wedding dress for men is about finding a balance between tradition, comfort, and modern style. These sherwani options highlight the diversity in today’s ethnic fashion, from richly embroidered ensembles to minimal bandhgala and Indo-western designs. Each piece offers a unique approach to festive dressing, catering to different preferences and occasions. As seen during the Myntra Fashion Carnival, men’s fashion continues to evolve with more refined and versatile choices. A well-chosen sherwani not only enhances appearance but also ensures confidence, helping create a lasting impression during important celebrations.
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