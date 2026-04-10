Wedding Dress for Men: Top Sherwani Designs for Wedding Style

See advanced sherwani designs to be used in contemporary celebrations. These dresses are comfortable, traditional and stylish and can provide men with versatile options to dress up in a fine and stylish fashion during a festival.
The Myntra Fashion Carnival from 1st to 12th April highlights the evolving landscape of ethnic fashion, especially the wedding dress for men. With a wide variety of sherwani styles available, men can explore outfits that combine traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. From minimal cotton designs to detailed embroidered pieces, this period showcases how men’s wedding fashion is becoming more versatile, allowing individuals to express their personal style while maintaining cultural elegance.
Image Source- Myntra.com
This Pataudi sherwani is made of pure cotton, and it is a breathable and comfortable sherwani to wear during lengthy parties. It has a clean and professional appearance with a mandarin collar. Being a man wedding dress it is best suited to those who like their dress to be discreetly elegant, but prioritize comfort and traditional fashion.
Key Features:
• Pure cotton fabric for breathability
• Mandarin collar for a structured look
• Minimal and elegant design
• Suitable for extended wear
• May feel too simple for grand occasions
Image Source- Myntra.com
Svanik presents a printed sherwani in soft pink and off-white, and makes a fresh and celebratory appeal. This is a unique men wedding dress, as it has more subdued patterns and a lighter color palette. It is also appropriate in the functions of daytime and the pre-wedding ceremonies, it gives it a touch of color without losing the tradition of the silhouette.
Key Features:
• Attractive printed design
• Soft pastel color combination
• Lightweight and festive look
• Ideal for daytime occasions
• Light colors may require extra care
Image Source- Myntra.com
This Manu sherwani is in solid design and has been combined with a kurta and a churidar to provide a classic ethnic appearance. Its mandarin collar, full sleeves, provide a structural and formal look. Being a male wedding dress, it can be worn by those who like a traditional and elegant dress during a wedding.
Key Features:
• Includes kurta and churidar
• Solid, timeless design
• Mandarin collar for formal appeal
• Suitable for traditional functions
• Limited design detailing compared to embroidered styles
Image Source- Myntra.com
One of the embroidered sherwani sold by DesiButik embodies the traditional art of craftsmanship with its elaborate detailing. The mandarin collar gives the collar a contemporary look hence an equilibrium decision in the case of festivities events.
Key Features:
• Detailed embroidery work
• Mandarin collar design
• Rich and festive appearance
• Suitable for special occasions
• Heavier fabric may reduce comfort over long hours
Choosing the perfect wedding dress for men requires attention to both style and comfort. These sherwani options showcase a wide spectrum of designs, from breathable cotton styles to richly embroidered ensembles. Each outfit caters to different preferences, whether minimal, printed, or detailed. As highlighted during the Myntra Fashion Carnival, men’s ethnic fashion continues to expand with versatile and expressive choices. Selecting the right sherwani helps create a confident and elegant presence, ensuring that every occasion is complemented with a look that reflects individuality, tradition, and modern sophistication.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.