Wedding Dress for Men: Traditional and Modern Sherwani Looks

Find elegant sherwani designs that are both traditional and contemporary. With its versatility, elegance, and comfort, these curated outfits are the perfect fit to men who want to look good during a festive event.
The Myntra Fashion Carnival from 1st to 12th April showcases evolving ethnic trends, especially the wedding dress for men. This period highlights how sherwanis are being reimagined with modern cuts, textures, and detailing. From classic silhouettes to contemporary angrakha styles, men now have diverse choices for weddings and celebrations. It is an opportunity to explore styles that combine cultural richness with current fashion preferences, making ethnic wear more expressive and versatile than ever before.
Image Source- Myntra.com
This sherwani by Jomers has a well-designed self-design style with a mandarin collar, which brings out a clean and organised appearance. It is an ideal wedding dress among men, who do not want a lot of metal work. The design is aimed at simplicity and still has a festal look, hence suitable both in daytime and evening.
Key Features:
• Elegant self-design texture
• Mandarin collar for a sharp finish
• Lightweight and easy to wear
• Suitable for multiple occasions
• Lacks heavy detailing for grand events
Image Source- Myntra.com
Tasva presents a sherwani in an angrakha style with detailed embroidery, and it is a combination of traditional and Indo-western style. This male wedding dress is unique in its tiered design and its artistry. It is meant to be worn by people who desire to have a unique and stylish attire and at the same time incorporate cultural aspects during the wedding activities.
Key Features:
• Unique angrakha silhouette
• Detailed embroidery work
• Indo-western fusion styling
• Premium festive appearance
• Styling may feel unconventional for some tastes
Image Source- Myntra.com
This Utsav Fashion outfit is a self-design sherwani with a kurta and dhoti pant that provide a traditional and unique appearance. Being a men wedding dress, it represents the cultural traditions as well as offers a unique silhouette.
Key Features:
• Textured self-design fabric
• Includes kurta and dhoti pant
• Traditional and festive aesthetic
• Unique combination styling
• Dhoti style may not appeal to everyone
Image Source- Myntra.com
The second Jomers sherwani has more or less the same design of the mandarin collar with some self-pattern detailing, but minor variations in finish and colour. It is a comfortable wedding dress of a man, that can be used in various ceremonies. The simple but refined design provides a harmonious appearance that is effective in different wedding events.
Key Features:
• Clean self-design pattern
• Structured mandarin collar
• Versatile styling option
• Comfortable and lightweight
• May appear too similar to basic styles
Selecting the right wedding dress for men involves finding the perfect mix of style, comfort, and individuality. These sherwani options highlight the diversity in modern ethnic fashion, from minimal self-designs to detailed embroidered and angrakha styles. Each piece caters to different preferences, whether traditional or contemporary. As seen during the Myntra Fashion Carnival, men’s ethnic wear continues to evolve with innovative designs and silhouettes. Choosing the right sherwani helps create a confident and refined presence, ensuring that every celebration is complemented with a look that reflects both personality and cultural elegance.
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