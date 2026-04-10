Wedding Dress for Men: Trending Sherwani Designs to Try Now

Choosing the right wedding dress for men is about balancing comfort, tradition, and personal style. These sherwani options highlight how diverse men’s ethnic fashion has become, from minimal woven designs to richly embroidered and experimental silhouettes. Each outfit offers something unique, whether it’s subtle elegance or statement-making detail. As showcased during the Myntra Fashion Carnival, men now have more flexibility to express individuality through ethnic wear. By selecting a sherwani that aligns with the occasion and personality, it becomes easier to achieve a refined and confident look that complements the spirit of celebration.