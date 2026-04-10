Wedding Dress for Men: Trending Sherwani Designs to Try Now

Get to know beautiful sherwani designs that can be used during contemporary events. These edited collections combine the traditional with modern aesthetic which assists men in looking elegant and self-assured during celebrations with a lot of ease.
The Myntra Fashion Carnival is live from 1st to 12th April brings attention to seasonal fashion trends, especially ethnic wear. It’s a great time to explore refined styles like the wedding dress for men, including sherwanis that combine tradition with modern elegance. With a wide variety of designs, fabrics, and fits available, this period highlights how men’s festive fashion continues to evolve while maintaining its cultural roots and timeless appeal.
Image Source- Myntra.com
It is a sherwani garment that combines Indo-western style and traditional appeal, as designed by Kisah. It is created in breathable cotton that is appropriate to use during long celebrations and has a structured shape.
Key Features:
• Lightweight cotton fabric for comfort
• Indo-western fusion design
• Subtle woven pattern detailing
• Structured and modern silhouette
• May feel too minimal for grand wedding functions
Image Source- Myntra.com
Vastramay includes a traditional sherwani embroidered with a shawl worn by a man and a special pair of trousers to wear at a wedding. The elaborate detailing adds royal allure to it, thereby making it a powerful competitor as a male wedding dress. It is a representation of age-old artisanship and a sophisticated appearance befitting official meetings and other evening events.
Key Features:
• Rich embroidery work
• Comes with matching trousers
• Traditional and regal aesthetic
• Suitable for formal wedding functions
• Heavier fabric may feel less breathable
Image Source- Myntra.com
This Utsav Fashion sherwani is unique due to its self-designed feel and combination of kurta and dhoti pants. It provides a cultural and celebratory feel and is a good wedding dress to those men who want to be traditionally oriented.
Key Features:
• Self-design textured fabric
• Includes kurta and dhoti pant
• Traditional and festive appearance
• Unique styling compared to standard sets
• Dhoti style may not suit all preferences
Image Source- Myntra.com
Jomps introduces a modern touch of floral embroidery that makes the sherwani lively. This outfit is perfect in contemporary celebrations, and it is easy to wear as a wedding dress by men who wish to explore patterns and be tied down to ethnic fashion.
Key Features:
• Eye-catching floral embroidery
• Contemporary festive design
• Coordinated sherwani set
• Suitable for modern wedding themes
• Floral patterns may feel too bold for traditional tastes
Choosing the right wedding dress for men is about balancing comfort, tradition, and personal style. These sherwani options highlight how diverse men’s ethnic fashion has become, from minimal woven designs to richly embroidered and experimental silhouettes. Each outfit offers something unique, whether it’s subtle elegance or statement-making detail. As showcased during the Myntra Fashion Carnival, men now have more flexibility to express individuality through ethnic wear. By selecting a sherwani that aligns with the occasion and personality, it becomes easier to achieve a refined and confident look that complements the spirit of celebration.
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