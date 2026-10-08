Beach Destinations in India for a Relaxing Coastal Holiday

India's long coastline is home to beautiful beaches, charming coastal towns, peaceful islands, and vibrant seaside destinations. Whether you want to relax by the sea, enjoy water activities, explore coastal culture, or watch beautiful sunsets, there are plenty of destinations to choose from. From the popular beaches of Goa to the peaceful shores of the Andaman Islands, India's coastal destinations offer experiences for different types of travellers. With Agoda's 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October, travellers can also find comfortable stays and plan a memorable beach holiday at attractive prices.