Beach Destinations in India for a Relaxing Coastal Holiday

Explore India's beautiful beach destinations featuring golden sands, turquoise waters, coastal landscapes, and memorable experiences. Book your stay with Agoda and enjoy a relaxing seaside getaway this season.
India's long coastline is home to beautiful beaches, charming coastal towns, peaceful islands, and vibrant seaside destinations. Whether you want to relax by the sea, enjoy water activities, explore coastal culture, or watch beautiful sunsets, there are plenty of destinations to choose from. From the popular beaches of Goa to the peaceful shores of the Andaman Islands, India's coastal destinations offer experiences for different types of travellers. With Agoda's 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October, travellers can also find comfortable stays and plan a memorable beach holiday at attractive prices.
Goa is one of India's most popular beach destinations, known for its golden sands, lively atmosphere, scenic coastline, and vibrant culture. The state offers beaches for both relaxation and entertainment. Travellers can enjoy water sports, explore beachside markets, watch spectacular sunsets, and discover Portuguese-inspired architecture.
Highlights:
Varkala is a picturesque coastal destination famous for its dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. The relaxed atmosphere and scenic coastline make it ideal for travellers looking for a peaceful beach escape. Visitors can enjoy long walks along the cliff, relax at Varkala Beach, explore local cafés, and visit the historic Janardhana Swamy Temple.
Highlights:
Gokarna is a peaceful coastal town offering a quieter alternative to some of India's busier beach destinations. Surrounded by rocky cliffs, lush greenery, and beautiful beaches, it is perfect for a relaxing seaside holiday. Travellers can explore Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and Half Moon Beach while also visiting the historic Mahabaleshwar Temple.
Highlights:
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are known for their clear blue waters, tropical landscapes, coral reefs, and beautiful beaches. The islands offer a spectacular setting for travellers seeking a tropical beach holiday. Visitors can relax at Radhanagar Beach, explore the underwater world through snorkelling and diving, and discover the natural beauty of Havelock Island.
Highlights:
Pondicherry combines beautiful beaches with French-inspired architecture, colourful streets, cafés, and a relaxed coastal atmosphere. Its unique character makes it an appealing destination for a short beach getaway. Travellers can enjoy the seaside promenade, explore the French Quarter, relax near the coast, and visit the Sri Aurobindo Ashram.
Highlights:
Lakshadweep is an idyllic tropical destination known for its pristine beaches, turquoise lagoons, coral reefs, and peaceful island landscapes. It offers a more secluded beach experience away from India's mainland tourist centres.
Highlights:
India's beach destinations offer a wonderful mix of relaxation, adventure, natural beauty, and coastal culture. Whether you want to enjoy Goa's lively beaches, discover the peaceful shores of Gokarna, explore tropical islands, or unwind along Kerala's coastline, there is a destination for every kind of beach holiday. Agoda's 10.10 Sale offers up to 15% off from 1–14 October, making it a great opportunity to find comfortable accommodation and plan your next seaside getaway.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.