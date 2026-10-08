Beautiful Waterfall Destinations in India for a Refreshing Escape

Explore India's beautiful waterfall destinations where cascading waters, lush forests, scenic hills, and peaceful surroundings create refreshing escapes for travellers seeking nature, relaxation, and memorable experiences.
India is home to some spectacular waterfalls surrounded by lush forests, mountains, valleys, and scenic countryside. During the monsoon season, many waterfalls become especially impressive as increased water flow transforms the surrounding landscapes into vibrant natural retreats. With Agoda, travellers can find convenient stays near popular attractions while planning a refreshing holiday. The Agoda 10.10 Sale offers up to 15% off from 1–14 October, making it a great opportunity to plan a memorable escape.
Located within the lush forests of the Western Ghats, Dudhsagar Falls is one of India's most spectacular waterfalls and a popular attraction for nature lovers visiting Goa. The waterfall cascades down rocky cliffs in multiple tiers, creating a dramatic sight surrounded by dense greenery.
Highlights:
Jog Falls in Karnataka is one of India's most impressive waterfalls, created by the Sharavathi River as it plunges dramatically down rocky cliffs. Surrounded by the lush landscapes of the Western Ghats, the waterfall becomes particularly spectacular during and after the monsoon when the water flow increases.
Highlights:
Athirappilly Falls is one of Kerala's most famous natural attractions and is often admired for its impressive cascade surrounded by dense tropical greenery. Located in the Thrissur district, the waterfall is part of a beautiful forested landscape that offers a refreshing break from everyday city life.
Highlights:
Nohkalikai Falls near Cherrapunji is one of the most striking waterfalls in Meghalaya and is surrounded by the dramatic landscapes of the Khasi Hills. The waterfall drops from a great height into a vivid blue-green pool below, creating a breathtaking natural setting. The surrounding hills, clouds, and lush vegetation add to the beauty of the region, making it a memorable destination for photographers and nature lovers.
Highlights:
Hogenakkal Falls is a beautiful waterfall destination located on the Kaveri River in Tamil Nadu, known for its rocky landscapes and powerful cascades. The waterfall creates a striking setting as the river flows through a series of rocky formations surrounded by greenery.
Highlights:
Dhuandhar Falls is one of the most popular natural attractions around Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, where the Narmada River plunges over rocky formations and creates a mist-like effect. The name Dhuandhar refers to the smoky appearance produced by the force of the falling water.
Highlights:
India's waterfalls offer beautiful escapes for travellers who want to reconnect with nature and enjoy peaceful landscapes. From Dudhsagar's forest setting and Jog Falls' dramatic cascade to Athirappilly's lush surroundings and Nohkalikai's spectacular mountain views, each destination offers a unique experience. These destinations are especially appealing during the monsoon when greenery becomes vibrant and waterfalls often reach their most impressive flow. Travellers planning a refreshing getaway can also make use of the Agoda 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October when booking their stay.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.