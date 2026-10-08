Beautiful Waterfall Destinations in India for a Refreshing Escape

India's waterfalls offer beautiful escapes for travellers who want to reconnect with nature and enjoy peaceful landscapes. From Dudhsagar's forest setting and Jog Falls' dramatic cascade to Athirappilly's lush surroundings and Nohkalikai's spectacular mountain views, each destination offers a unique experience. These destinations are especially appealing during the monsoon when greenery becomes vibrant and waterfalls often reach their most impressive flow. Travellers planning a refreshing getaway can also make use of the Agoda 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October when booking their stay.