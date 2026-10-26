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Best Comic Books and Classic Stories For Young Readers

From mysterious ghosts and hidden temples to funny comics and superhero adventures, these books offer entertaining reading choices for different interests. Discover your next favourite story on Amazon.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

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Best Comic Books and Classic Stories For Young ReadersImage Source: AI

A good book can take readers into mysterious places, introduce memorable characters, and turn ordinary reading time into an exciting experience. Classic tales, funny comics, and illustrated adventures offer something for different age groups and interests. If you are looking for enjoyable reads for yourself or younger readers, Amazon has several books worth exploring.

Oscar Wilde The Canterville Ghost

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Enter a mysterious old house where a ghost discovers that frightening people is not as easy as expected. This classic story combines supernatural events with humour as an American family reacts to a ghost in an unusual way. Consider this book if you enjoy funny mysteries and classic literature with an entertaining twist.

Key Features

  • A classic supernatural story written by Oscar Wilde
  • Combines ghostly events with humour and satire
  • Introduces readers to classic English literature
  • Offers an interesting choice for teenagers and classic story lovers
  • Older language and expressions may require extra attention from younger readers

Sudha Murty The Magic Of The Lost Temple

Image Source- amazon.in

Join Nooni as she discovers a new way of life in her grandparents' village in Karnataka. Her everyday adventures become more exciting when she comes across the mystery of an ancient stepwell hidden in a forest. Consider this heartwarming book for a story that brings together curiosity, friendship, local culture, and adventure.

Key Features

  • Follows Nooni on an adventure in a Karnataka village
  • Explores friendship, curiosity, and discovering new places
  • Introduces readers to village life and local traditions
  • Combines everyday experiences with an ancient mystery
  • Readers who prefer fast paced action may find some sections slower

Amar Chitra Katha Suppandi 4: Tickling The Funny Bone

Image Source- amazon.in

Enjoy a collection of humorous stories featuring Suppandi, a well meaning character whose actions often create unexpected trouble. From one job to another, his innocent mistakes lead to funny situations that keep the stories entertaining. Consider this comic book if you want a lighthearted read filled with silly moments and easy to follow humour.

Key Features

  • Features funny stories about the popular Suppandi character
  • Collects selected adventures from the Tinkle comic series
  • Includes colourful illustrations and comic storytelling
  • Offers a light reading option for children and comic fans
  • The humour relies on repeated misunderstandings, which may feel predictable to some readers

Scholastic Around The Spider-Verse

Image Source- amazon.in

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    Explore a collection of Spider-Man adventures through this graphic novel anthology. With superhero action and illustrated storytelling, the book offers readers an opportunity to enjoy different stories connected to the wider Spider-Man universe. Consider adding it to your collection if you enjoy superhero comics, dramatic artwork, and exciting battles between heroes and villains.

    Key Features

    • Features Spider-Man themed graphic storytelling
    • Brings superhero adventures together in an anthology format
    • Uses illustrations to support action and character moments
    • Suitable for readers who enjoy superhero comics and graphic novels
    • Readers unfamiliar with Spider-Man may need time to understand the wider universe

    Whether you enjoy classic mysteries, stories rooted in Indian culture, silly comic moments, or superhero action, these books offer different ways to spend your reading time. Each title has its own style and appeal, making it easier to find something that suits your interests. Explore these options on Amazon and choose a book for your next reading session.

    Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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