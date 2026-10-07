Best Fall Destinations in India for a Beautiful Autumn Getaway

Discover beautiful fall destinations in India featuring colourful landscapes, pleasant weather, mountain views, and cultural experiences. Book your stay with Agoda and enjoy a memorable autumn vacation.
India transforms beautifully during the fall season, offering pleasant weather, colourful landscapes, and breathtaking views across its mountains, valleys, forests, and heritage towns. From the golden forests of Himachal Pradesh to the scenic hills of Uttarakhand and the peaceful landscapes of the Northeast, autumn is an ideal time to explore destinations across the country. Travellers can enjoy comfortable temperatures, outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, and picturesque surroundings without the intensity of summer or winter. With Agoda's 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October, finding comfortable accommodations for your autumn getaway can be even more convenient.
Shimla is one of India's most popular hill destinations and becomes particularly charming during the fall season. The pleasant weather, clear mountain views, and changing colours of the surrounding forests create a beautiful setting for an autumn holiday.
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Manali offers a spectacular combination of mountains, valleys, rivers, and forests, making it an excellent fall destination in India. During autumn, the surrounding landscapes take on beautiful golden and orange shades. Travellers can explore Old Manali, visit the peaceful Hadimba Temple, enjoy views of the Beas River, and take scenic drives through the surrounding mountains.
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Srinagar is especially beautiful during autumn when the city's famous Chinar trees turn shades of red, orange, and gold. The colourful foliage creates a stunning contrast against the surrounding mountains and peaceful waterways. Visitors can enjoy a relaxing Shikara ride on Dal Lake, explore Mughal gardens, stroll through the old city, and admire the changing colours of the Chinar trees.
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Nainital is a charming hill station surrounded by forested mountains and centred around the beautiful Naini Lake. During fall, the cooler weather and colourful foliage create an inviting atmosphere for sightseeing. Visitors can enjoy boating on Naini Lake, explore the Mall Road, take a cable car to Snow View Point, and discover the peaceful trails around the town.
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Darjeeling is a beautiful Himalayan destination known for its tea gardens, colonial charm, and spectacular mountain views. Fall brings pleasant weather and clearer skies, making it an excellent season for exploring the hill town.
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Shillong offers a refreshing fall escape with rolling green hills, peaceful lakes, waterfalls, and pleasant weather. Often called the "Scotland of the East," the city is surrounded by scenic landscapes and natural attractions.
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Fall is an excellent time to explore India, with pleasant weather, colourful landscapes, and beautiful mountain destinations offering memorable experiences. Whether you want to admire autumn foliage in Kashmir, enjoy Himalayan views in Himachal Pradesh, or explore the scenic hills of the Northeast, these destinations offer something for every traveller. Agoda's 10.10 Sale offers up to 15% off from 1–14 October, making it a great opportunity to book a comfortable stay and enjoy a memorable autumn holiday.
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