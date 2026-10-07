Best Fall Destinations in India for a Beautiful Autumn Getaway

India transforms beautifully during the fall season, offering pleasant weather, colourful landscapes, and breathtaking views across its mountains, valleys, forests, and heritage towns. From the golden forests of Himachal Pradesh to the scenic hills of Uttarakhand and the peaceful landscapes of the Northeast, autumn is an ideal time to explore destinations across the country. Travellers can enjoy comfortable temperatures, outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, and picturesque surroundings without the intensity of summer or winter. With Agoda's 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October, finding comfortable accommodations for your autumn getaway can be even more convenient.