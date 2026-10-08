Budget-Friendly Destinations in India for an Affordable Holiday

India is home to countless destinations where travellers can enjoy memorable holidays without spending too much. From peaceful hill stations and scenic beaches to historic cities and charming mountain towns, there are plenty of options for travellers looking for an affordable getaway. Choosing budget-friendly destinations can make it easier to manage accommodation, food, sightseeing, and transportation costs while still enjoying a fulfilling holiday. With Agoda's 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October, travellers can also find attractive accommodation deals and plan a comfortable trip within their budget.