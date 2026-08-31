Darjeeling: A Guide to Hills, Tea Gardens and Scenic Views

Darjeeling is a scenic hill destination known for Himalayan views, tea estates, historic railways and a distinctive local culture. Travel apps such as AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare transport options, check schedules and organise parts of their journey before arrival. From watching sunrise over the mountains to exploring tea gardens and walking through lively local streets, Darjeeling offers a variety of experiences for travellers. Its cool climate and scenic surroundings make it suitable for a relaxing holiday, while nearby attractions provide opportunities for sightseeing and outdoor exploration.