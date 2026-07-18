Discover Authentic Asian Chinese Noodle Favorites

Asian Chinese noodles are packed with bold flavours and satisfying textures. Explore six authentic noodle dishes that are perfect for every craving and can be conveniently ordered through Zomato.
Asian Chinese noodles are among the most loved comfort foods, offering a delicious blend of fresh ingredients, aromatic sauces, and rich flavours. From spicy stir-fried noodles to comforting bowls served with vegetables and proteins, there is a noodle dish for every preference. Whether you enjoy mild flavours or fiery spices, Asian Chinese cuisine offers endless choices. With Zomato, you can easily order authentic Asian Chinese noodle dishes from your favourite restaurants and enjoy a satisfying meal from the comfort of your home.
Hakka Noodles are one of the most loved Indo-Chinese dishes, prepared by stir-frying noodles with fresh vegetables, garlic, spring onions, soy sauce, and your choice of chicken or paneer. Cooked over high heat, these noodles develop a smoky flavour that makes every bite delicious. Their perfect balance of vegetables and savoury seasoning makes Hakka Noodles a favourite for lunch, dinner, or evening cravings.
Schezwan Noodles are a great choice for those who enjoy spicy food. These noodles are stir-fried with vegetables, garlic, spring onions, and spicy Schezwan sauce that gives the dish its signature bold flavour. Chicken, paneer, or tofu can also be added to make the meal more filling. The rich taste and fiery spices have made Schezwan Noodles one of the highest-ordered Indo-Chinese dishes.
Chow Mein is a classic Chinese noodle dish prepared by stir-frying noodles with colourful vegetables, soy sauce, sesame oil, and your preferred protein such as chicken, shrimp, or tofu. The noodles are cooked until they achieve a perfect balance of softness and slight crispiness. Its delicious flavour and satisfying texture have made Chow Mein a favourite choice in Chinese restaurants across the world.
Singapore Noodles are thin rice noodles cooked with curry powder, vegetables, eggs, and chicken, prawns, or tofu. Despite the name, this dish is widely served in Chinese restaurants and is appreciated for its colourful appearance and mildly spicy flavour. The unique combination of spices and fresh ingredients creates a light yet satisfying meal suitable for any time of the day.
Dan Dan Noodles are a famous Sichuan speciality prepared with wheat noodles served in a rich sauce made from chilli oil, sesame paste, garlic, and minced chicken or pork. The creamy, spicy, and nutty flavours blend together perfectly, creating a bold and authentic Chinese dish. This noodle variety is especially popular among those who enjoy traditional Sichuan cuisine.
Garlic Noodles are a simple yet flavourful dish prepared by tossing noodles with butter, garlic, soy sauce, spring onions, vegetables, and your preferred protein. The rich garlic aroma and savoury seasoning create a comforting meal that is both satisfying and delicious. Its balanced flavours make Garlic Noodles a popular option for both lunch and dinner.
Asian Chinese noodle dishes offer an exciting combination of flavours, textures, and cooking styles that appeal to every food lover. Whether you prefer smoky Hakka Noodles, spicy Schezwan Noodles, classic Chow Mein, flavourful Singapore Noodles, authentic Dan Dan Noodles, or aromatic Garlic Noodles, each dish provides a unique dining experience. These noodle favourites continue to be among the most ordered meals because of their delicious taste and satisfying portions. If you are craving authentic Asian Chinese cuisine, Zomato makes it easy to order freshly prepared noodle dishes from trusted restaurants and enjoy restaurant-quality flavours delivered directly to your doorstep.
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