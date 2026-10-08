Dreamy Staycation Destinations in India for a Relaxing Break

A dreamy staycation can be the perfect way to relax, recharge, and enjoy a destination without following a packed travel schedule. Udaipur offers lakeside charm and heritage stays, while Rishikesh provides peaceful riverside and wellness experiences. Goa is ideal for beachside relaxation, Jaipur combines royal heritage with comfortable stays, Munnar offers tranquil mountain landscapes, and Pondicherry brings together coastal beauty and French-inspired charm. Each destination provides a different way to slow down and enjoy a refreshing break. Travellers planning their next staycation can also take advantage of the Agoda 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October when booking their accommodation.