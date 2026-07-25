Best Energy-Efficient Split ACs to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer

Upgrade your cooling experience with these energy-efficient split air conditioners featuring inverter technology, smart controls, convertible cooling, and advanced filtration for comfortable indoor temperatures while helping reduce electricity consumption.
As temperatures continue to rise, investing in a reliable and energy-efficient air conditioner can make your home more comfortable throughout the season. Modern inverter ACs not only cool rooms faster but also help lower electricity bills with advanced energy-saving technologies. Features such as WiFi connectivity, convertible cooling modes, turbo cooling, self-cleaning functions, and air purification filters further enhance convenience and indoor comfort. Whether you need an AC for a compact bedroom or a spacious living room, there are options available to suit different room sizes and budgets. Here are some of the best split air conditioners worth considering for efficient and dependable cooling from Amazon.
Image Source- Amazon.in
The LG Essential Series Split AC is a practical choice for small bedrooms, study rooms, or compact spaces. Powered by Smart Inverter technology, it delivers efficient cooling while helping reduce power consumption.
Key Features:
Image Source- Amazon.in
The Midea 1.5 Ton Split AC combines smart features with dependable cooling performance for medium-sized rooms. Its WiFi connectivity lets you control the AC remotely through a compatible app, while the 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling system adjusts performance according to your cooling requirements.
Key Features:
Image Source- Amazon.in
The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC is designed for users looking for premium performance with excellent energy efficiency. Equipped with AI Pro+ technology, it automatically optimizes cooling for enhanced comfort. The 4-Way Swing ensures even airflow across the room, while the DigiQ Hepta Sensor improves cooling precision by monitoring operating conditions.
Key Features:
Image Source- Amazon.in
The Optimist 1.39 Ton Split AC offers an impressive combination of energy efficiency and smart functionality. Featuring a 5 Star energy rating and an ISEER of 6.05, it is designed to deliver lower running costs over time.
Key Features:
Choosing the right split air conditioner depends on your room size, cooling requirements, and energy-saving preferences. Compact models like the LG Essential Series are well suited for smaller spaces, while the Midea, Blue Star, and Optimist models provide powerful cooling for larger rooms with smart features and inverter technology. Comparing energy ratings, cooling capacity, filtration systems, and additional convenience features can help you select an air conditioner that offers long-term comfort, efficiency, and dependable performance throughout the year. Now available on Amazon.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.