ZNEWS Logo
  • Home
  • Electronics
  • Best Energy-Efficient Split ACs to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer
BEST SPLIT AC

Best Energy-Efficient Split ACs to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer

Upgrade your cooling experience with these energy-efficient split air conditioners featuring inverter technology, smart controls, convertible cooling, and advanced filtration for comfortable indoor temperatures while helping reduce electricity consumption.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 07:24 PM IST

Follow Us
Best Energy-Efficient Split ACs to Keep Your Home Cool This SummerImage Source: Gemini

As temperatures continue to rise, investing in a reliable and energy-efficient air conditioner can make your home more comfortable throughout the season. Modern inverter ACs not only cool rooms faster but also help lower electricity bills with advanced energy-saving technologies. Features such as WiFi connectivity, convertible cooling modes, turbo cooling, self-cleaning functions, and air purification filters further enhance convenience and indoor comfort. Whether you need an AC for a compact bedroom or a spacious living room, there are options available to suit different room sizes and budgets. Here are some of the best split air conditioners worth considering for efficient and dependable cooling from Amazon.

LG Essential Series 0.8 Ton 2 Star Smart Inverter Split AC

Image Source- Amazon.in

The LG Essential Series Split AC is a practical choice for small bedrooms, study rooms, or compact spaces. Powered by Smart Inverter technology, it delivers efficient cooling while helping reduce power consumption. 

Key Features:

  • 0.8 Ton capacity suitable for rooms up to 100 sq. ft.
  • Smart Inverter Compressor for efficient cooling
  • 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling modes
  • HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection
  • 2 Star energy rating offers moderate energy efficiency

Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC

Image Source- Amazon.in

The Midea 1.5 Ton Split AC combines smart features with dependable cooling performance for medium-sized rooms. Its WiFi connectivity lets you control the AC remotely through a compatible app, while the 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling system adjusts performance according to your cooling requirements.

Key Features:

  • 1.5 Ton capacity for medium-sized rooms
  • WiFi-enabled smart control
  • Heavy Duty Cooling up to 52°C
  • Auto Clean with HD and PM 2.5 Filter
  • 3 Star energy rating balances performance and efficiency

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC

Image Source- Amazon.in

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC is designed for users looking for premium performance with excellent energy efficiency. Equipped with AI Pro+ technology, it automatically optimizes cooling for enhanced comfort. The 4-Way Swing ensures even airflow across the room, while the DigiQ Hepta Sensor improves cooling precision by monitoring operating conditions. 

Key Features:

  • 1.5 Ton capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms
  • 5 Star energy rating for lower electricity consumption
  • AI Pro+ technology with WiFi smart control
  • 4-Way Swing and DigiQ Hepta Sensor
  • Self Clean Technology with Blue Fins protection

Optimist 1.39 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC

Image Source- Amazon.in

Key Features:

  • 1.39 Ton capacity for medium-sized rooms
  • 5 Star energy rating with ISEER 6.05
  • Turbo+ mode delivers enhanced cooling performance
  • WiFi connectivity with in-app gas level indicator
  • Cooling tested up to 50°C for reliable performance

Choosing the right split air conditioner depends on your room size, cooling requirements, and energy-saving preferences. Compact models like the LG Essential Series are well suited for smaller spaces, while the Midea, Blue Star, and Optimist models provide powerful cooling for larger rooms with smart features and inverter technology. Comparing energy ratings, cooling capacity, filtration systems, and additional convenience features can help you select an air conditioner that offers long-term comfort, efficiency, and dependable performance throughout the year. Now available on Amazon.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Tags