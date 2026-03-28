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Best Truly Wireless Earbuds With Long Battery On Amazon

Listening to music, taking calls, or gaming becomes easier with reliable wireless earbuds. This guide highlights feature packed earbuds available on Amazon that offer strong battery life, clear sound, and comfortable everyday listening.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

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Best Truly Wireless Earbuds With Long Battery On AmazonImage source: Gemini

Truly wireless earbuds have become one of the most popular audio accessories for people who want convenient and portable listening. Whether it is music, gaming, online meetings, or phone calls, modern earbuds now offer advanced features such as noise cancellation, low latency audio, and long battery life. Many models also include improved microphones for clearer voice calls and stable wireless connectivity. For buyers exploring audio accessories on Amazon, several earbuds provide a balanced combination of sound quality, comfort, and everyday practicality.

Noise Buds Play

Image source - Amazon.in

Noise Buds Play earbuds are designed for users who want a comfortable and lightweight audio experience with reliable battery life. These earbuds support smooth connectivity and clear audio for music and calls. 

Key Features:

  • Up to 40 hours of total playtime designed for long listening sessions
  • Quad microphone setup with ENC technology for clearer calls
  • Low latency mode of up to 50 milliseconds suitable for gaming
  • 13mm dynamic drivers designed for powerful and balanced sound
  • Basic noise isolation compared to premium active noise cancellation models

OnePlus Nord Buds 3R

Image source - Amazon.in

OnePlus Nord Buds 3R aim to deliver clear sound and practical smart features for modern users. The earbuds combine strong battery life with stable connectivity and immersive audio technology. 

Key Features:

  • Up to 54 hours of total playback designed for extended usage
  • 12.4mm drivers intended to deliver clear and powerful audio
  • Dual device connectivity for switching between two devices easily
  • Low latency mode designed to support smoother gaming audio
  • Charging case size is slightly larger compared to compact earbuds

BoAt Nirvana Ion

Image source - Amazon.in

BoAt Nirvana Ion earbuds focus on extremely long battery life and immersive sound for daily entertainment. With customizable sound modes and app support, they aim to deliver flexible listening options. 

Key Features:

  • Up to 120 hours of total battery life designed for extended use
  • Crystal Bionic sound technology with dual EQ listening modes
  • Four microphones with ENx technology designed for clearer calls
  • Low latency mode intended to improve gaming experience
  • Charging case is slightly larger due to the high battery capacity

Noise Master Buds

Image source - Amazon.in

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Noise Master Buds aim to deliver premium sound quality along with advanced noise cancellation technology. Designed for immersive listening, these earbuds combine spatial audio and high quality connectivity features. 

Key Features:

  • Adaptive active noise cancellation with up to 49dB noise reduction
  • Sound tuned in collaboration with Bose for immersive audio quality
  • Up to 44 hours of total playback with charging case
  • Six microphone ENC system designed for clearer calls
  • Higher price compared to many basic wireless earbuds

Wireless earbuds have become an important accessory for people who enjoy music, gaming, and hands free communication throughout the day. Features like long battery life, improved microphones, and low latency audio help make modern earbuds more practical for everyday use. The earbuds listed above provide different strengths ranging from extended battery performance to immersive sound technologies. For shoppers browsing Amazon, these models offer reliable wireless listening options with modern connectivity features. 

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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