Best Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with ANC, Bass & Long Battery Life

Enjoy immersive music, crystal-clear calls, and long-lasting comfort with premium wireless over-ear headphones designed for entertainment, gaming, travel, work, and everyday listening.
Whether you're listening to music, attending online meetings, gaming, or travelling, a quality pair of wireless headphones can completely transform your audio experience. Amazon offers a wide selection of Bluetooth headphones featuring advanced noise cancellation, immersive sound, deep bass, and impressive battery life. From premium flagship models to affordable everyday options, these headphones combine comfort, modern technology, and reliable performance, helping you enjoy uninterrupted entertainment wherever you go.
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The Skullcandy Crusher 540 Active delivers an immersive listening experience with its signature multi-sensory bass technology. Designed for music lovers and travellers, these over-ear headphones feature a comfortable noise-isolating fit, sweat and water resistance, and an impressive battery life. They are perfect for long commutes, workouts, and everyday entertainment.
Key Features
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The pTron Studio Pro offers an impressive combination of long battery life, low-latency gaming, and deep bass performance. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity, these headphones easily switch between work and entertainment while providing reliable wireless performance throughout the day.
Key Features
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Designed for kids, teens, and adults, the PunnkFunnk Astro Junior headphones combine stylish looks with comfortable everyday listening. Featuring Hi-Res Audio support, 40mm drivers, and memory foam ear cushions, they provide rich sound quality and extended comfort for study sessions, travel, entertainment, and online learning.
Key Features
Image Source- Amazon.in
The boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 is packed with premium features for an exceptional audio experience. Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res LDAC support, 3D Spatial Audio, and dual drivers deliver detailed, immersive sound. With an outstanding 80-hour battery life, these headphones are built for extended listening sessions without frequent charging.
Key Features
The right pair of wireless headphones can enhance everything from music and movies to gaming and daily calls. Whether you prioritize immersive sound, extended battery life, advanced noise cancellation, or all-day comfort, there's an option to suit every lifestyle and listening preference. Explore Amazon's latest headphone collection to find a pair that complements your daily routine and delivers a seamless, high-quality wireless audio experience wherever you go.
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