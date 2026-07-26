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WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Best Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with ANC, Bass & Long Battery Life

Enjoy immersive music, crystal-clear calls, and long-lasting comfort with premium wireless over-ear headphones designed for entertainment, gaming, travel, work, and everyday listening.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:08 PM IST

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Best Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with ANC, Bass & Long Battery Life image source - Gemini

Whether you're listening to music, attending online meetings, gaming, or travelling, a quality pair of wireless headphones can completely transform your audio experience. Amazon offers a wide selection of Bluetooth headphones featuring advanced noise cancellation, immersive sound, deep bass, and impressive battery life. From premium flagship models to affordable everyday options, these headphones combine comfort, modern technology, and reliable performance, helping you enjoy uninterrupted entertainment wherever you go.

Skullcandy Crusher 540 Active Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Image Source- Amazon.in

The Skullcandy Crusher 540 Active delivers an immersive listening experience with its signature multi-sensory bass technology. Designed for music lovers and travellers, these over-ear headphones feature a comfortable noise-isolating fit, sweat and water resistance, and an impressive battery life. They are perfect for long commutes, workouts, and everyday entertainment.

Key Features

  • Multi-sensory adjustable bass delivers powerful sound.
  • Up to 40 hours of wireless battery life.
  • Sweat and water-resistant construction.
  • Comfortable noise-isolating over-ear design.
  • Heavier build compared to standard wireless headphones.

pTron Studio Pro Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Image Source- Amazon.in

The pTron Studio Pro offers an impressive combination of long battery life, low-latency gaming, and deep bass performance. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity, these headphones easily switch between work and entertainment while providing reliable wireless performance throughout the day.

Key Features

  • Up to 65 hours of continuous playback.
  • 45ms low-latency mode for gaming.
  • Bluetooth 5.3 with dual-device pairing.
  • Type-C fast charging support.
  • Passive noise isolation instead of active noise cancellation.

PunnkFunnk Astro Junior Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Image Source- Amazon.in

Designed for kids, teens, and adults, the PunnkFunnk Astro Junior headphones combine stylish looks with comfortable everyday listening. Featuring Hi-Res Audio support, 40mm drivers, and memory foam ear cushions, they provide rich sound quality and extended comfort for study sessions, travel, entertainment, and online learning.

Key Features

  • Hi-Res Audio with powerful 40mm drivers.
  • Soft memory foam ear cushions for comfort.
  • Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable wireless connectivity.
  • Noise-cancelling design enhances listening experience.
  • Colour options may be limited depending on availability.

boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Image Source- Amazon.in

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The boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 is packed with premium features for an exceptional audio experience. Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res LDAC support, 3D Spatial Audio, and dual drivers deliver detailed, immersive sound. With an outstanding 80-hour battery life, these headphones are built for extended listening sessions without frequent charging.

Key Features

  • Adaptive Hybrid ANC reduces external noise by up to 45dB.
  • Massive 80-hour battery backup.
  • Hi-Res LDAC audio with dual drivers.
  • 3D Spatial Audio for immersive entertainment.
  • Some advanced audio features require compatible devices.

The right pair of wireless headphones can enhance everything from music and movies to gaming and daily calls. Whether you prioritize immersive sound, extended battery life, advanced noise cancellation, or all-day comfort, there's an option to suit every lifestyle and listening preference. Explore Amazon's latest headphone collection to find a pair that complements your daily routine and delivers a seamless, high-quality wireless audio experience wherever you go.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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