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Brighten Up Your Home With Trending Decorative Lights for Every Celebration

A simple shopping guide to modern, bright room lights that easily make every living space feel warm, cheerful, and inviting.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 02:36 PM IST

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Brighten Up Your Home With Trending Decorative Lights for Every CelebrationImage Source: AI

Good lighting can completely change the way your home feels, turning a dull room into a bright and cheerful place. Whether you are studying, spending time with family, or simply resting after a long day, picking the right room lights makes everyday moments much more comfortable. You can choose from warm hanging lamps to modern, energy-saving ceiling lights, there are plenty of simple ways to brighten up every corner. If you want to give your home a quick and stylish update, Myntra offers an amazing range of bright room lights designed to suit every space and daily need effortlessly.

Image Source: Myntra.com 

If you want to add a warm and festive glow to your home try this diya curtain string lights from Quace. Stretched over two meters long, this electric light set features pretty glowing diyas that hang down like a curtain. It gives off a soft, golden yellow light that makes living rooms, balconies, and prayer corners feel peaceful and welcoming for every festival.

Key Features:

  • Designed with hanging diya outlines that bring traditional festive charm to your walls or curtains.
  • Emits a warm, gentle light that creates a cozy and relaxing vibe without hurting your eyes.
  • Measures over 2 meters long, giving you great coverage for standard windows, doors, or open patio spaces.
  • Plugs right into a wall socket and lets you turn it on easily with a push button.
  • The hanging drop strings need careful untangling when you first unpack and hang them up.

Image Source: Myntra.com 

Brighten up your home inside and out with this flexible rope light from KAVYARA. Spanning 5 meters, it gives off a soothing warm white glow that instantly elevates false ceilings, bed frames, or balcony railings. It is completely waterproof, bends easily around corners, and connects directly to your standard plug socket for quick, hassle-free setup without extra adapters.

Key Features:

  • Produces a steady warm white light that makes bedrooms and living spaces feel relaxed and inviting.
  • Built with waterproof materials, making it safe for open balconies, terraces, and garden borders.
  • Bends smoothly around curved surfaces, borders, or behind TV panels to create modern cove lighting.
  • Plugs straight into regular wall sockets, saving you the effort of buying extra connectors or adapters.
  • Being a thick rope light, it needs clips or tape to hold firmly on smooth walls.

Image Source: Myntra.com 

To add a minimal splash of light to your room with these blue fairy lights from Bajaj. The 10-meter wire is packed with tiny rice-shaped bulbs that give off a cool, pretty glow. They work great for bedrooms, party areas, and festival setups, and they come with a 6-month warranty so you can buy them without worry.

Key Features:

  • Gives a cool and colorful glow that makes your space look fun and lively.
  • Measures 10 meters long, so you can easily cover large walls, beds, or windows.
  • Backed by a 6-month brand warranty for peace of mind.
  • Plugs directly into standard wall sockets without needing extra batteries.
  • The long wire can tangle easily if you do not roll it up neatly after use.

Image Source: Myntra.com 

If you want something a little fancy and different for your home, these star lights are a great choice. They are light, shiny, and look unique on plain walls, curtains, or even outside in your balcony. The warm golden glow instantly makes any space feel bright and happy, making them perfect for festivals, parties, or everyday room decor.

Key Features:

  • Pretty star design that looks stylish and different on any wall or window.
  • Soft yellow glow that looks bright without hurting your eyes.
  • Can be used indoors in bedrooms or outside in your balcony area.
  • Plugs straight into regular wall sockets with a simple plug.
  • The dangling strings can tangle, so open them gently while setting up.

Upgrading your home lighting is an easy and effective way to give every room a fresh, cheerful atmosphere. From soft bedside glow to brilliant ceiling fixtures that fill the whole area with bright, clean illumination, the right lighting sets just the right mood for work or relaxation. With exciting seasonal deals and festive home makeover discounts currently available on Myntra, shopping for dependable indoor lighting has never been more budget-friendly. Choose the styles that match your everyday spaces, brighten up your home corners, and enjoy a warm, welcoming ambience all year long. 

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Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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