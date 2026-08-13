ZNEWS Logo
  • Home
  • Electronics
  • Laptops For Students, Professionals And Everyday Use On Amazon
AI LAPTOPS

Laptops For Students, Professionals And Everyday Use On Amazon

Discover modern laptops with AI powered processors, fast SSD storage, sharp displays and strong multitasking features, offering useful choices for study, work, creativity and daily tasks on Amazon.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 12:26 PM IST

Follow Us
Laptops For Students, Professionals And Everyday Use On AmazonImage Source: Gemini

A reliable laptop can make studying, office work, entertainment and creative tasks more convenient. Modern laptops are equipped with faster processors, generous storage, improved displays and AI features that can support different everyday requirements. Lightweight designs are also useful for people who regularly carry their laptops between home, college or work. Amazon offers laptops with different specifications, allowing users to choose a model based on their preferred performance, storage, display and portability. 

ASUS Vivobook S14

Image Source- Amazon.in

The ASUS Vivobook S14 combines a lightweight design with an OLED display and an AI ready processor for everyday productivity. Its 14 inch screen provides clear visuals, while the 1.4kg body makes it convenient to carry. 

Key Features:

  • AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor supports AI enabled performance
  • 16GB RAM allows smooth multitasking across applications
  • 512GB SSD provides fast storage for files and software
  • 14 inch OLED display delivers vibrant colours and detailed visuals
  • Lightweight 1.4kg design is easy to carry, although the smaller screen may not suit users who prefer larger displays

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Image Source- Amazon.in

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is designed for students and users who need a dependable laptop for everyday tasks. Its 15.6 inch Full HD display provides a spacious viewing area, while the Ryzen 3 processor handles browsing, documents and online classes.

Key Features:

  • 15.6 inch Full HD display provides a spacious viewing experience
  • AMD Ryzen 3 processor supports everyday computing tasks
  • 8GB RAM handles basic multitasking and common applications
  • 512GB SSD provides fast storage for files and software
  • 1.6kg thin and light design is convenient to carry, although 8GB RAM may feel limited for demanding multitasking

Apple MacBook Pro

Image Source- Amazon.in

The Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Max chip is designed for professionals and creators who need powerful performance. Its 16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display offers detailed visuals, while the 48GB unified memory and 2TB SSD provide strong support for demanding applications and large projects.

Key Features:

  • M5 Max chip with 18 core CPU and 40 core GPU delivers powerful performance
  • 16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display provides detailed and vibrant visuals
  • 48GB unified memory supports demanding multitasking and professional applications
  • 2TB SSD offers generous space for large files and projects
  • High end specifications provide strong performance, although the premium configuration comes at a higher price

HP 15

Image Source- Amazon.in

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

The HP 15 combines a large display, high memory capacity and AI focused performance for work and productivity. Its Intel Core Ultra 5 processor supports everyday and AI tasks, while 24GB DDR5 RAM provides smooth multitasking. 

Key Features:

  • Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor supports everyday and AI focused tasks
  • 24GB DDR5 RAM provides smooth multitasking and can be upgraded
  • 1TB SSD offers generous storage for applications, documents and media
  • 15.6 inch Full HD anti glare display provides comfortable viewing
  • Backlit keyboard and camera shutter add convenience, although the 1.65kg body may feel heavier than smaller laptops

Laptops are useful for study, professional work, entertainment and creative activities, with different models offering features for specific needs. The Apple MacBook Pro provides powerful hardware for demanding workloads, and the HP 15 offers generous memory and storage for multitasking. Amazon offers laptops with different processors, display types, storage capacities and AI capabilities, making it easier to find a model suited to your requirements. 

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Tags