First International Trip? Start With These Easy-to-Explore Destinations

The first out of the country should be an exciting, comfortable and memorable experience. Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, Malaysia, Bali and Vietnam are among the destinations that have beginner-friendly experiences to help travelers gain confidence while exploring the world. They offer security, convenience, affordability and fantastic experiences all in one place and are the perfect places to get your adventure off the ground internationally. First-timers can enjoy the ride more and spend less time on the planning process with the help of Agoda, where they can easily access and compare accommodation, book flights, find activities and manage travel plans. Find a place that you're interested in, do your homework, and be ready to make genuine memories on your first international trip!