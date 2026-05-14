Flavor-Packed Laphing Varieties On Zomato

Laphing remains one of the most exciting and flavourful evening snacks thanks to its refreshing texture and bold seasonings. These eight varieties showcase how versatile this Tibetan favourite can be—from spicy to savory, creamy to aromatic. Whether you love intense heat, deep umami, or unique flavour fusions, laphing offers a delicious and satisfying bite every time. Try different versions on Zomato to discover your favourite style and enjoy the perfect combination of coolness and spice.