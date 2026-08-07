The right pair of heels can instantly enhance your outfit while adding confidence and elegance to your overall look. Whether you prefer comfortable wedges, stylish kitten heels, classic pumps, or embellished ethnic sandals, there is a perfect pair for every occasion. These footwear styles are suitable for office wear, parties, weddings, festive celebrations, and casual outings. Myntra Right to Fashion Sale is live now with 50 to 80% off, offers you can't miss, and ₹400 off on your first order, making this the ideal time to refresh your footwear collection.