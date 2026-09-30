From Bows to Embellishments: 4 Women’s Flats to Try

Refresh your footwear collection with four stylish flats featuring bows, velvet prints, textured finishes and embellishments, offering versatile options for parties, casual outings and everyday dressing.
A good pair of flats can make an outfit feel polished without making your footwear choice complicated. From delicate bows and velvet textures to open-toe silhouettes and embellished details, flats come in plenty of styles for different occasions. Myntra offers a wide range of women’s footwear, making it easier to explore designs that match your personal style and wardrobe. These four pairs bring together decorative details and versatile shapes that can complement dresses, trousers, skirts and casual outfits. Whether you are dressing for a celebration or simply want an attractive everyday pair, these styles are worth exploring.
Image Source- Myntra.com
Bows can add a feminine and playful touch to footwear, making them especially appealing for occasions where you want a little extra detail. These Lavie party flats feature bow detailing that can make a simple outfit feel more dressed up. Their flat silhouette offers an easy alternative to heels, while the decorative design makes them suitable for parties, dinners and other occasions where you want your footwear to stand out.
Key Features
Image Source- Myntra.com
Velvet can give footwear a richer visual texture, while an open-toe design adds a lighter feel. These Denill flats combine printed velvet with buckle detailing, creating a distinctive option for occasions that call for something more decorative. The design can work well with simple dresses or solid-coloured outfits, allowing the footwear to become a noticeable part of the overall look.
Key Features
Image Source- Myntra.com
For those who prefer subtle detailing over elaborate decoration, textured flats can add interest while remaining easy to style. These Shoestail open-toe flats feature a textured surface that gives the footwear a distinctive appearance. Their open-toe shape makes them suitable for relaxed styling, while the uncomplicated design allows them to work with dresses, trousers, skirts and other everyday outfits.
Key Features
Image Source- Myntra.com
Embellishments can instantly give footwear a more occasion-ready appearance. These Anouk party flats combine decorative embellishments with an open-toe silhouette, making them a suitable choice when you want to add some sparkle to your outfit without opting for heels. They can complement dresses, festive outfits or simple evening looks where the footwear provides an additional decorative element.
Key Features
The right pair of flats can add style to an outfit while giving you an alternative to traditional heels. When choosing one, consider the occasion, silhouette, decorative details and the clothes you already own. Bow details can bring a feminine feel, textured designs can add subtle interest, while velvet and embellishments can create a more occasion-ready appearance. Open-toe styles can also be useful for lighter outfits and warmer days. Myntra makes it easier to explore different women’s footwear choices, allowing you to discover flats that suit your personal style and work naturally across different outfits and occasions.
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