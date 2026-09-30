From Bows to Embellishments: 4 Women’s Flats to Try

The right pair of flats can add style to an outfit while giving you an alternative to traditional heels. When choosing one, consider the occasion, silhouette, decorative details and the clothes you already own. Bow details can bring a feminine feel, textured designs can add subtle interest, while velvet and embellishments can create a more occasion-ready appearance. Open-toe styles can also be useful for lighter outfits and warmer days. Myntra makes it easier to explore different women’s footwear choices, allowing you to discover flats that suit your personal style and work naturally across different outfits and occasions.